Sebi plans to raise tenure, maturity for equity derivatives: Tuhin Pandey

India's markets regulator is looking for ways to increase the tenure and maturity of equity derivatives contracts, its chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.
A surge in derivatives trading, which has also been driven by retail investors, has prompted the Securities and Exchange Board of India to limit the number of contract expiries and increase lot sizes to make such trades more expensive.
Sebi would work with India's corporate affairs ministry and stock exchanges to build a regulated platform for information about pre-IPO firms, Pandey said at an industry event in Mumbai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
