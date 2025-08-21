Home / Markets / News / Sebi plans to raise tenure, maturity for equity derivatives: Tuhin Pandey

Sebi plans to raise tenure, maturity for equity derivatives: Tuhin Pandey

Sebi would work with India's corporate affairs ministry and stock exchanges to build a regulated platform for information about pre-IPO firms

SEBI Chairman, Tuhin Kant Pandey, Tuhin Kant
Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kant Pandey (Photo: PTI)
Reuters Mumbai
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
India's markets regulator is looking for ways to increase the tenure and maturity of equity derivatives contracts, its chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

A surge in derivatives trading, which has also been driven by retail investors, has prompted the Securities and Exchange Board of India to limit the number of contract expiries and increase lot sizes to make such trades more expensive.

Sebi would work with India's corporate affairs ministry and stock exchanges to build a regulated platform for information about pre-IPO firms, Pandey said at an industry event in Mumbai.

 

 

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

