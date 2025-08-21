Sebi may introduce regulated platform for pre-IPO firms: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

The markets regulator, Sebi, may introduce a regulated platform where pre-IPO (initial public offering) companies can trade after making certain disclosures, its chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.
This initiative would be on a pilot basis, he said.
Speaking at an event organised by Ficci, Pandey said pre-listing information is often not enough for investors to make an investment decision.
He hinted at an initiative "on a pilot basis for a regulated venue where pre-IPO companies can choose to trade subject to certain disclosures." This initiative is expected to eliminate unnecessary processes and pain points that cause avoidable friction in fundraising, disclosures and investor onboarding, he said.
Additionally, this will explore emerging areas, products and asset classes that create both demand and supply of capital.
When asked whether there is any discussion with depositories on the pre-IPO trading platform, he said, "This is only in principle with what I'm stating".
This new platform may permit investors to trade shares in a regulated manner in the three-day period between IPO allotment and listing. This initiative may replace the existing unregulated grey market, which currently operates during this period.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app