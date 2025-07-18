Anthem Biosciences IPO to list on July 21: Here's what latest GMP hints at

Anthem Biosciences IPO listing forecast: As investors await the debut of Anthem Biosciences shares on the bourses, the grey market premium (GMP) indicates a favourable listing for the company's shares on the BSE and NSE, scheduled for Monday, July 21, 2025.

Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Anthem Biosciences were exchanging hands at around ₹713 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹143 per share or nearly 25.09 per cent over the issue price of ₹570 per share, showed the sources that track unofficial market activities.

Should the current grey market trends sustain, Anthem Biosciences shares may list on the BSE and NSE at around ₹713 (issue price + GMP). Thus, investors who have been allotted Anthem Biosciences shares can expect a gain of over 25 per cent per share upon listing. That said, since the GMP is an unregulated and unofficial indicator, investors should not consider it a reliable measure of the company’s actual market performance.

Anthem Biosciences IPO details The public offering of Anthem Biosciences, estimated at ₹3,395 crore, comprised entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) with promoters and shareholders divesting up to 59.6 million equity shares. Anthem Biosciences IPO was available for subscription from July 14, 2025 till July 16, 2025. Offered at a price band of ₹540–570 with a lot size of 26 shares, it received strong demand from investors, getting oversubscribed by 63.86 times, riding on the back of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who bid for 182.65 times the category reserved for them, showed the NSE data. In its RHP papers, Anthem Biosciences mentioned that it will not use any proceeds from the public issue, and it will be given to the promoters and shareholders selling their stakes through the OFS.