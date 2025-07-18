Newgen Software shares slip 6% post Q1; opportunity or exit signal?

Newgen Software Technologies shares slipped 5.7 per cent after the company released its Q1 results. The stock logged an intraday low at ₹967.3 per share on BSE.

Follow Stock Market LIVE Updates Today The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹13,734.81 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,795.5 per share, and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹740.05 per share.

Newgen Software Technologies Q1 results

The company on Thursday, after market hours, reported a net profit of ₹49.7 crore for Q1FY26, up 4.5 per cent, from ₹47.6 crore a year ago. However, sequentially, the net profit declined 54 per cent from ₹108 crore in Q4.

The company's revenue from operations increased 1.9 per cent to ₹320.6 crore as compared to ₹314.7 crore a year ago and ₹429.89 crore in Q4. Should you buy or sell Newgen Software Technologies shares? ICICI Securities has maintained a 'Reduce' rating on the stock and has cut the target to ₹970 per share from ₹1,020. Newgen reported a sharp miss against ICICI Securities estimates on revenue, with growth of 1.9 per cent Y-o-Y – much lower than the company’s aspiration of 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. Revenue was impacted by lower large-license deals across its key vertical of banking (-5.2 per cent Y-o-Y) and key markets of India (3 per cent Y-o-Y) and the Middle East (0.3 per cent Y-o-Y). Demand was impacted by macro headwinds in the Middle East and a pull-back in retail lending in India.