Newgen Software shares slip 6% post Q1; opportunity or exit signal?

Newgen Software Technologies shares slipped 5.7 per cent after the company released its Q1 results; PAT down 54 per cent Y-o-Y

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
Newgen Software Technologies shares slipped 5.7 per cent after the company released its Q1 results. The stock logged an intraday low at ₹967.3 per share on BSE. 
 
At 11:27 AM, Newgen Software Technologies share price was trading 5.52 per cent lower at ₹969.8 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.59 per cent at 81,777.81. 
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹13,734.81 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,795.5 per share, and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹740.05 per share.   Follow Stock Market LIVE Updates Today

Newgen Software Technologies Q1 results 

The company on Thursday, after market hours, reported a net profit of ₹49.7 crore for Q1FY26, up 4.5 per cent, from ₹47.6 crore a year ago. However, sequentially, the net profit declined 54 per cent from ₹108 crore in Q4.
 
The company's revenue from operations increased 1.9 per cent to ₹320.6 crore as compared to ₹314.7 crore a year ago and ₹429.89 crore in Q4. 

Should you buy or sell Newgen Software Technologies shares? 

ICICI Securities has maintained a 'Reduce' rating on the stock and has cut the target to ₹970 per share from ₹1,020.
 
Newgen reported a sharp miss against ICICI Securities estimates on revenue, with growth of 1.9 per cent Y-o-Y – much lower than the company’s aspiration of 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. 
 
Revenue was impacted by lower large-license deals across its key vertical of banking (-5.2 per cent Y-o-Y) and key markets of India (3 per cent Y-o-Y) and the Middle East (0.3 per cent Y-o-Y). Demand was impacted by macro headwinds in the Middle East and a pull-back in retail lending in India. 
 
The brokerage has cut earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 4-5 per cent led by a cut in revenue estimates. We model 7 per cent/17 per cent/15 per cent revenue growth in Rupee terms in FY26/27/28.  ALSO READ | Indian Hotels, ITC rally upto 3% in weak market; brokerages see more upside

About Newgen Software 

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, enterprises rely on Newgen’s industry-recognised low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries. Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

