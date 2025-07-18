Bharat Dynamics stock down 20% from all-time high; what brokerages say

Bharat Dynamics share price

Shares of Bharat Dynamics (BDL) continued to remain under pressure, falling 3 per cent to ₹1,687 on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade. The stock price of the state-owned defence company was quoting lower for the seventh straight trading day, declining 15 per cent during the period. It has corrected 20 per cent from its all-time high of ₹2,096 touched on May 30, 2025.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATEST LIVE However, despite a price correction from its record high, thus far in the calendar year 2025, BDL has outperformed the market by surging 50 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 4 per cent during the period. BDL had hit a 52-week low of ₹897.15 on November 18, 2024.

Brokerages view on Bharat Dynamic In July 2025, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) initiated coverage on BDL with a 'Neutral' rating. The brokerage firm said it likes the business model of BDL and its ability to scale up its revenues and order book in current scenario, however, with fair valuations, analysts said they would look for lower price points to enter the stock. Currently, BDL is trading below MOFSL target price of ₹1,900 per share. Bharat Dynamics is a prominent player in missile technology within the defence sector and has established itself as a leading integrator for various missile platforms. With a focus on developing advanced guided missiles, underwater weapons, and airborne products, BDL currently holds an order book of ~₹22,700 crore and a prospect pipeline of ₹50,000 crore. In recent years, BDL’s revenue has been adversely impacted by supply chain disruptions and difficulties in procuring essential components through imports from Russia and Israel.

However, these issues are beginning to resolve, and analysts anticipate a rebound in revenue growth. Along with this, MOFSL also expects the company to benefit from upcoming emergency procurement pipeline as well as large orders such as quick reaction surface-to-air missiles (QRSAM). ALSO READ | Tata Comm shares up 4% post Q1 results: Should you buy, sell or hold? Meanwhile, analysts at Elara Capital downgraded BDL to Sell with a target price of ₹1,480 on 400-600bp lower-than-estimated margin as the current price already factors in all the positives and it has outperformed the Nifty in the recent past. The brokerage firm lowered its FY26E EPS by 17 per cent and FY27E EPS by 8 per cent on Akash missile execution from FY26 vs assumption in FY25, lower-than-expected margin in FY25 with likely less scope for further improvement. Analysts expect an earnings compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46 per cent during FY25-28E with an average ROE of 24 per cent during FY26-28E. “We are yet to factor in exports inflows as there is uncertainty on the order finalization timeframe, and this would be a catalyst to monitor,” the brokerage firm said.