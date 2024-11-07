Stocks to Watch, Nov 7: Apollo Hospitals, BSE, Powergrid, RVNL, Voltas, FDC

Stocks to watch on Thursday, November 7, 2024: The benchmarks Sensex, Nifty are staring at a gloomy start, signalled GIFT Nifty futures. The futures were trading 141 points lower than Nifty50 futures at 24,446 level.

On Wednesday, the benchmarks settled in green with the BSE Sensex closing 901 points or 1.13 per cent higher at 80,378.13, while the Nifty50 settled at 24,484.05, rising 270 points or 1.12 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Thursday, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: Reported Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 380 crore, up from Rs 233 crore Y-o-Y, and revenue of Rs 5,590 crore, up from Rs 4,850 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin was 14.59 per cent, compared to 12.95 per cent Y-o-Y.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: Reported a Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 130 crore, down from Rs 180 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue stood at Rs 1,860 crore, up from Rs 1,845 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda declined to Rs 215 crore, compared to Rs 270 crore Y-o-Y.

MSCI Stocks: The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. (BSE) will be included in the MSCI Global Standard Index, effective from November 7, as part of the index provider’s latest rejig. Along with BSE, four other stocks—Voltas, Alkem Laboratories, Oberoi Realty, and Kalyan Jewellers—will also join the MSCI Global Standard Index.

JK Lakshmi Cement: Reported a Q2FY25 net loss of Rs 13.9 crore, compared to a profit of Rs 92.7 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue declined to Rs 1,230 crore from Rs 1,570 crore Y-o-Y, with Ebitda falling to Rs 97.6 crore from Rs 230 crore Y-o-Y.

Power Grid Corporation: Reported Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 3,700 crore, compared to Rs 3,800 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue stood at Rs 10,260 crore, down from Rs 10,400 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin was 85.64 per cent, compared to 88.37 per cent Y-o-Y. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share.

Blue Star: Reported Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 96.2 crore, up from Rs 70.7 crore Y-o-Y, but down from Rs 170 crore QoQ. Revenue stood at Rs 2,280 crore, up from Rs 1,890 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin was 6.56 per cent, compared to 6.49 per cent Y-o-Y.

Jindal Steel & Power: Reported Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 860 crore, down from Rs 1,390 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue declined to Rs 11,200 crore, from Rs 12,250 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda was Rs 2,200 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 19.62 per cent, compared to 18.66 per cent Y-o-Y.

Sonata Software: Reported Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 110 crore, down from Rs 124 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue increased to Rs 2,170 crore, up from Rs 1,913 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin stood at 8.17 per cent, compared to 10.32 per cent Y-o-Y.

Sterling Tools: Signed an agreement with Kunshan Glvac Yuantong New Energy Technology to manufacture high voltage direct current contactors and relays in India.

Innova Captab: The company’s upcoming Jammu facility has received a "Drug Manufacturing License" from the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Department of Health and Medical Education.

Waaree Energies: The company has received an order for the supply of solar PV modules up to 180 MWp.

Shakti Pumps (India): Received a work order worth Rs 116 crore from Haryana Renewable Energy Department (HAREDA) for 3,174 pumps.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility: Q2FY25 showed a net loss of Rs 5.95 crore, compared to a profit of Rs 2.4 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue stood at Rs 58.18 crore, up from Rs 45.1 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda loss was Rs 1.57 crore, versus a gain of Rs 5.8 crore Y-o-Y.

SpiceJet: Obtained a 3-month extension for conducting its Annual General Meeting, which will be held on or before December 31, 2024.

Global Health (Medanta): Medanta will operate and manage a 750-bed super specialty hospital in New Delhi, with a projected capex of Rs 600 crore over the next 3-4 years.

Ester Industries: Reported a Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 11.6 crore, up from a loss of Rs 12.8 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue increased to Rs 300 crore from Rs 240 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda was Rs 31.96 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 3.66 crore Y-o-Y.

RVNL: The company's consortium emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 1,917 crore order and also received a Rs 180 crore order from East Central Railway for feeder line modification work.

Singer India: Reported Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 1.27 crore, compared to Rs 1.2 crore Y-o-Y, and revenue of Rs 110 crore, up from Rs 105 crore Y-o-Y.

Hindustan Zinc: The Indian government will exercise the oversubscription option in the Hindustan Zinc Offer for Sale, selling an additional 0.51 per cent stake.

Ultratech Cement: Increased its stake in Ras Al Khaimah Co. for White Cement and Construction Materials PSC to 65.94 per cent, with a total acquisition cost of $22.02 million.

Reliance Power: Rosa Power, a subsidiary, prepaid Rs 485 crore debt to Varde Partners, bringing total debt prepayment to Rs 1,318 crore. The company is now debt-free and plans to focus on clean green power sector opportunities.

Gujarat Gas: Reported Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 310 crore, down from Rs 330 crore QoQ. Revenue was Rs 3,950 crore, compared to Rs 4,600 crore QoQ. Ebitda stood at Rs 510 crore, with a margin of 13.02 per cent, up from 11.61 per cent QoQ.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: Plans to expand to Kerala, with plans to establish 3,000 beds and create 10,000 potential jobs over the next 5 years.

Wipro: Announced a strategic partnership with Relex Solutions to integrate with their AI-based supply chain and retail planning platform, optimizing end-to-end retail operations and inventory planning.

FDC: Reported Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 72 crore, up from Rs 69.8 crore Y-o-Y. Revenue rose to Rs 510 crore, compared to Rs 490 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin was 13.65 per cent, compared to 15.71 per cent Y-o-Y. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share.

Usha Martin: Reported Q2FY25 net profit of Rs 110 crore, in line with Y-o-Y performance. Revenue increased to Rs 890 crore, from Rs 780 crore Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin was 18.03 per cent, compared to 18.39 per cent Y-o-Y.