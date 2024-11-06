Cyient DLM shares gain over 4% on partnering with Honeywell Aerospace

Leading integrated electronics manufacturing solutions provider Cyient DLM gained 4.31 per cent to reach the day’s high of Rs 660.15 on the BSE during intra-day deals on Wednesday. The upward move came following the news that the company announced its partnership with Honeywell Aerospace Technologies for the micro vapour cycle system (Micro VCS), aimed at improving aircraft cooling technology. "Cyient DLM has inked a 16-year program forecast to develop liquid cooling loops that will be used in select applications of the Micro VCS. Micro VCS is poised to redefine cabin temperature control. Crafted meticulously with a focus on sustainability and efficiency, Micro VCS represents a leap forward in shaping the future of aircraft. As the first-of-its-kind micro vapour cycle system, Micro VCS is up to 35 per cent lighter and 20 per cent more efficient than systems with comparable cooling capacity," Cyient DLM said in a release.

Cyient DLM is a leading integrated electronics manufacturing solutions provider that offers Design-Led Manufacturing (DLM) solutions to its customers. The company has expertise in safety-critical electronics in highly regulated industries.

As of November 6, 2024, Cyient DLM boasts a market capitalisation of Rs 5,112.07 crore on the BSE. The company is a constituent of the BSE SmallCap index.

Cyient DLM shares have a 52-week range of Rs 882.90 - 580 on the BSE.

The small-cap stock has posted a decline of 3.39 per cent in the last six months and 4.52 per cent year-to-date.

More From This Section

At around 2:20 pm on Wednesday, Cyient DLM shares were trading at Rs 645.10, up 1.94 per cent from its previous close of Rs 633.05.Combined, nearly 0.70 million shares of Cyient DLM, worth around Rs 44.68 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE.