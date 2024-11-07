Dividend, bonus: REC, Petronet LNG, & 10 others to remain in focus today

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Here is the complete list of companies whose shares will turn ex-date tomorrow along with their respective corporate announcements, and other key details

Dividend
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 8:44 AM IST
Shares of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), Dabur India, REC, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Petronet LNG, and 6 other companies are set to remain in focus today following recent corporate announcements, including dividend distributions, bonus issues, and stock-splits. 
 
CAMS, Dabur India, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, IRB Infrastructure, Petronet LNG, REC, TCI Express, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will trade ex-dividend ahead of their interim and special dividend payouts, with the record date fixed for November 8, 2024, according to data from the BSE. Additionally, CAMS, and Cropster Agro will trade ex-date tomorrow, having announced both a bonus issue and a subdivision of equity shares.
 
Meanwhile, Motisons Jewellers and Roto Pumps are also scheduled to trade ex-date tomorrow following their respective stock subdivision declarations.
 
Here’s a detailed breakdown of companies going ex-dividend date tomorrow:
 
REC: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow as REC has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.
 
Dabur India: Shares will trade ex-dividend with an interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per share, scheduled for November 8.

CAMS: CAMS shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, with an interim dividend of Rs 14.50 per share, and a special dividend of Rs 10.50 per share.
 
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company has announced a final dividend of Re 1 per share, with shares trading ex-dividend on November 8.
 
Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital: The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for its shareholders.
 
IRB Infrastructure Developers: Shares will trade ex-dividend with an interim dividend of Rs 0.10 per share.
 
Petronet LNG: The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.
 
TCI Express: TCI Express shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow with an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.
 
Cropster Agro will trade ex-date tomorrow following the announcement of a bonus issue and share split. The company has approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 2:1, issuing two bonus equity shares for every existing share held. Additionally, Cropster has announced a 10-to-1 share split, converting each equity share of Rs 10 face value into ten shares of Rs 1 each, fully paid up.
 
Motisons Jewellers and Roto Pumps will also trade ex-date tomorrow due to share split announcements. Motisons Jewellers has approved a subdivision, converting each equity share of Rs 10 face value into ten shares of Rs 1. The record date is set for November 9, 2024. 
 
Roto Pumps has declared a 2-for-1 split, converting each share of Rs 2 face value into two shares of Rs 1 face value, with the record date set for November 8, 2024.
 
First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 8:44 AM IST

