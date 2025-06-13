Arisinfra Solutions IPO opens on June 18: Check price band, GMP, key dates

Arisinfra Solutions IPO: Arisinfra Solutions, a tech-driven B2B construction materials platform, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The ₹499.6 crore issue comprises a fresh issue of 22.5 million shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), up to 75 per cent of the issue will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Arisinfra Solutions were trading at ₹252, commanding a premium of ₹30 or 13.5 per cent compared to the upper price band of ₹222 on Friday, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO price band, lot size Arisinfra Solutions has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹210 to ₹222 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 67 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,874 to bid for one lot, at the upper price band. Arisinfra Solutions IPO key dates According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Friday, June 20, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Monday, June 23, 2025. Shares of Arisinfra Solutions will be listed on both the exchanges, National Stock Exchange and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO registrar, lead manager MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar of the issue. JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers. Arisinfra Solutions IPO objective According to the RHP, the company aims to utilise the net issue proceeds for repayment/prepayment in full or part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, funding working capital requirements, investment in the subsidiary, Buildmex-Infra, for funding its working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes and unidentified inorganic acquisitions. About Arisinfra Solutions Incorporated in 2021, Arisinfra Solutions is a business-to-business (B2B) technology-enabled company focusing on simplifying and digitising the entire procurement process for construction materials. It leverages a network of vendors to source construction materials and provide them to real estate and infrastructure developers and contractors. The company's customer base includes large real estate and infrastructure developers and contractors.