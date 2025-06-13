Home / Markets / News / Kernex Microsystems locks in 5% upper limit on securing this deal; details

Kernex Microsystems locks in 5% upper limit on securing this deal; details

Kernex Microsystems shares jumped after it announced that Kernex Microsystems-VRRC consortium has received a Letter of Award (LoA) of ₹311.03 cr from Southern Railways.

stock market trading
Kernex Microsystems specialises in the design, development, and turnkey deployment of advanced electronic systems, primarily for the railway sector.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 2:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kernex Microsystems share price: Kernex Microsystems shares were in demand in an overall weak market on Friday, June 13, 2025, with the scrip hitting 5 per cent upper circuit at 1,300.75 per share.
 
By 2:00 PM, Kernex Microsystems shares continued to remain locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at 1,300.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.57 per cent lower at 81,225.27 levels.  Follow Latest Stock Market Updates Today LIVE
 

Why were Kernex Microsystems shares locked in the 5% upper circuit today?

 
Kernex Microsystems shares were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit after the company announced that the Kernex Microsystems-VRRC consortium received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth ₹311.03 crore from Southern Railways.
 
Kernex holds a 60 per cent stake in the joint venture (JV). 
 
The order includes installation of the Kavach (Train Collision Avoidance System) across MAS-GDR, MAS-AJJ, and AJJ-RU sections in the Chennai division for ₹173.11 crore (including 18 per cent GST), to be completed within 730 days.
 
Additionally, the consortium will provide Kavach along with a tower and 48 Fiber OFC backbone network between Arakkonam and Jolarpettai for ₹137.92 crore, with a project duration of 540 days.
 
Last week, Western Railways, Ahmedabad, issued a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) to the Kernex Microsystems-KEC consortium for implementing Kavach Version 4.0 (formerly known as Train Collision Avoidance System - TCAS). The project includes setting up a communication backbone using UHF and OFC on the Palanpur–Samakhiyali–Gandhidham section of the Ahmedabad Division. Kernex Microsystems holds a 70 per cent stake in this joint venture.  ALSO READ | GTL, Exxaro Tiles zoom up to 85% in 1-mth; time to sell these penny stocks?
 

About Kernex Microsystems

 
Kernex Microsystems specialises in the design, development, and turnkey deployment of advanced electronic systems, primarily for the railway sector. 
 
Established in 1991 as a 100 per cent Export Oriented Unit (EOU), the company has built a strong reputation for delivering safety-critical solutions such as level crossing protection systems, anti-collision systems, and train passenger information systems (KTPIS). 
 
With deep expertise in embedded systems, Kernex handles end-to-end development—from hardware and software design to testing and integration.  ALSO READ | Gold-linked stocks: Manappuram Fin hits all time high, Muthoot Fin gains
 
The company operates from a state-of-the-art 2,60,000 sq. ft. facility that supports research, manufacturing, training, and testing. Its product suite includes LxGuard, TrainSHIELD, SAFELx, Sentinex, Casry, KMDAX, and ATRW, catering to diverse railway safety and automation needs. 
 
Kernex Microsystems also offers a wide range of services, including embedded R&D, electronics manufacturing (EMS/CEM), offshore development, and consulting. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex eye weekly drop; IT, media shrug off decline; PSU Banks slide

GTL, Exxaro Tiles zoom up to 85% in 1-mth; time to sell these penny stocks?

Gold-linked stocks: Manappuram Fin hits all time high, Muthoot Fin gains

Premium

How to trade HPCL, BPCL, ONGC as Crude Oil boils to 5-month high at $77/bbl

Premium

NSE Nifty sinks below 24,500; is the market bullish set-up under threat?

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksBSE SensexNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYIndian equitiesShare priceshare marketMarket trends

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story