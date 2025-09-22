Home / Markets / News / Arnya Real Estate Fund, Supreme Universal to launch ₹1K cr equity platform

Arnya Real Estate Fund, Supreme Universal to launch ₹1K cr equity platform

The fund will particularly focus on redevelopment projects, with Supreme being an execution partner

Arnya and Supreme, together as the sponsors of the fund, will be contributing 20 per cent of the base fund corpus as seed capital. (Representative image)
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
Sep 22 2025
Arnya Real Estate Fund Advisors, an alternative investment management firm, and Supreme Universal, a Mumbai-based real estate company, have announced the launch of a private equity fund focused on the Mumbai and Pune real estate markets. The fund’s target corpus is Rs 1,000 crore (a base fund of Rs 500 crore and a green-shoe option of Rs 500 crore).
 
The fund will particularly focus on redevelopment projects, with Supreme being an execution partner. Sharad Mittal, founder of Arnya Real Estate Fund, stated that the fund will not invest in distressed projects or low-cost housing projects. Mittal is eyeing an internal rate of return of around 25 per cent from the platform, which will have a seven-year life.
 
Sunny Bijlani, joint managing director, Supreme Universal, said: “For over four decades, having delivered 80 projects, Supreme has been shaping Mumbai’s skyline with trust and excellence. Redevelopment is not just about creating new homes but about uplifting entire communities. This partnership represents the future of real estate investing – professional, transparent, and performance-driven. With Arnya, we are excited to offer investors a chance to be part of this journey while creating meaningful value for residents and the city alike.”
 
Arnya and Supreme, together as the sponsors of the fund, will be contributing 20 per cent of the base fund corpus as seed capital.
 
Speaking about demand patterns across the real estate markets of Mumbai and Pune, Mittal said: “We believe there is significant headroom left on volumes in cities like Mumbai with the economic growth and the wealth effect that we have seen. We believe there is space for well-capitalised platforms to seize this opportunity. Eventually, capital is the key constituent to play it well.”
 
Additionally, Mittal believes that there are still about five years left in the real estate upcycle, more in terms of volume.
 

Sep 22 2025

