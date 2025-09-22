Balanced advantage funds steadily load up on equities as valuations ease

Equity allocation in balanced advantage funds (BAFs), which dynamically shift between equity and debt based on market conditions, has edged higher over the past year, with most schemes now being predominantly invested in equities.

The net equity exposure of BAFs had dipped to low levels last August as soaring equity market valuations tilted the risk-reward scale towards debt.

Fast forward to now: the top five schemes in the category (excluding Edelweiss BAF, which follows a contrarian allocation model) had an average net equity exposure of 55.5 per cent at the end of August, up from 42.8 per cent a year ago.

“BAFs have recently increased their net equity exposure, with several schemes now holding over 60 per cent in equities. This surge reflects both model-driven signals (based on valuations and sentiments) and the broader shift in market expectations toward continued growth with contained inflation,” said Jiral Mehta, senior research manager, FundsIndia. While BAFs have varying models to determine the right balance between equity and debt, one key parameter common in most models is equity valuations. According to Rahul Singh, chief investment officer (CIO)–equities at Tata Asset Management, the easing of equity valuations has been the key reason behind the surge in equity allocation.

“Compared to three or six months ago, today’s lower price-to-earnings (PE) ratios have been taken into account while increasing the equity allocation. Secondly, the model also incorporates scoring based on technical and momentum factors, which continue to remain moderately positive. The combination of these two factors has led us to increase the equity portion in the fund,” he said. The trailing 12-month PE of the Nifty 500 has eased from 27.2 to 24.3 during the one-year period as the equity market witnessed a combination of price and time correction over the last year. Given the flexibility to adapt to market conditions, hybrid funds, including BAFs, have been among the most recommended fund options in recent years amid higher equity valuations and global uncertainties. BAFs are also considered an all-weather investment option for those with lower risk appetite.