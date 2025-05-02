Arunaya Organics IPO closing today; check subscription, GMP, listing date

Arunaya Organics IPO Day 3 update: The initial public offering ( The initial public offering ( IPO ) of Arunaya Organics which opened for subscription on Thursday, April 29, 2025, has received a muted response from investors so far. As of 2:02 PM on Friday, day 3 of subscription, the has been subscribed 1.89 times, according to data from the NSE SME platform. The three-day subscription window for the SME IPO will close today, May 2.

The quota booked for retail investors was subscribed 3.28 times The portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NII) was booked 1.09 times and the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 1.01 times.

Arunaya Organics IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Arunaya Organics were trading flat at ₹58, the upper price band, in the grey market on day 3 of subscription, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Arunaya Organics IPO details

Arunaya Organics IPO is a fresh issue of 5.26 million equity shares to raise ₹33.99 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 0.6 million equity shares by promoter Shivali Agrawal. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, May 5, 2025. Shares of Arunaya Organics are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹55-58 per equity share. Retail investors require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,10,000 to subscribe for a minimum of one lot comprising 2,000 shares. High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) can bid for a minimum of two lots consisting of 4,000 shares with a minimum investment amount of ₹2,32,000.

Bigshare Services serves as the registrar of the issue. Unistone Capital is the sole book-running lead manager.

According to the RHP, the company aims to utilise ₹11,78 crore fresh issue proceeds to set up a new manufacturing unit at Dahej, Bharuch in Gujarat and ₹9 crore for meeting working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Arunaya Organics

Incorporated in July 2010, Arunaya Organics is involved in the trading and manufacturing of various types of dyes and intermediaries. It offers a wide range of products including reactive, acid, direct, basic and solvent dyes, as well as dye intermediaries. The company caters to both domestic and international markets. Its manufacturing facility located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat has an annual capacity of 30 metric tonnes per annum.

In fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), the company reported revenue from operations of ₹62.23 crore, down 17.95 per cent from ₹75.85 crore in the previous financial year. Its profit after tax (PAT) grew 133.86 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4.05 crore compared to ₹1.73 crore in the year-ago period.