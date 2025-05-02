Oracle Financial, 11 others to go ex-dividend next week; do you own any?

Dividend stocks: Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software, Oberoi Realty, CRISIL, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), and eight others are set to remain in focus during the week from Monday, May 5, 2025, to Friday, May 9, 2025, following their announcement of dividends for shareholders. The companies also include PTC India, Sundram Fasteners, Varun Beverages, Anand Rathi Wealth, Bajaj Finance, Laurus Labs, Bank of Maharashtra, and UCO Bank.

A dividend typically refers to a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually from profits earned. Dividends can be distributed in the form of cash, stock, or other assets. Shareholders receive dividends as a return on their investment, providing an alternative income stream.

Data available on the BSE suggest that these shares are set to trade ex-dividend next week. The ex-dividend date refers to the day when a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend. Therefore, investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible to receive the dividend. Companies finalize the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.

Among them, Oracle Financial Services Software has announced the highest interim dividend of ₹265 per share for its shareholders. The company has set May 8, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the announced dividend.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week, along with their details: