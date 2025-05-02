Home / Markets / News / Oracle Financial, 11 others to go ex-dividend next week; do you own any?

Oracle Financial, 11 others to go ex-dividend next week; do you own any?

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week, along with their details

Dividend paying stocks
Among them, Oracle Financial Services Software has announced the highest interim dividend of ₹265 per share for its shareholders. (Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
Dividend stocks: Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software, Oberoi Realty, CRISIL, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), and eight others are set to remain in focus during the week from Monday, May 5, 2025, to Friday, May 9, 2025, following their announcement of dividends for shareholders. The companies also include PTC India, Sundram Fasteners, Varun Beverages, Anand Rathi Wealth, Bajaj Finance, Laurus Labs, Bank of Maharashtra, and UCO Bank.
 
A dividend typically refers to a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually from profits earned. Dividends can be distributed in the form of cash, stock, or other assets. Shareholders receive dividends as a return on their investment, providing an alternative income stream.
 
Data available on the BSE suggest that these shares are set to trade ex-dividend next week. The ex-dividend date refers to the day when a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend. Therefore, investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible to receive the dividend. Companies finalize the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.
 
Among them, Oracle Financial Services Software has announced the highest interim dividend of ₹265 per share for its shareholders. The company has set May 8, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the announced dividend.
 

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week, along with their details:

Company Ex-date Purpose Record Date
Oberoi Realty May 5, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2.00 May 5, 2025
PTC India May 5, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5.00 May 5, 2025
CRISIL May 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹8.00 May 7, 2025
Sundram Fasteners May 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4.20 May 7, 2025
Varun Beverages May 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 May 7, 2025
Oracle Financial Services Software May 8, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹265.00 May 8, 2025
Anand Rathi Wealth May 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹7.00 May 9, 2025
Bajaj Finance May 9, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹12.00 May 9, 2025
Laurus Labs May 9, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.80 May 9, 2025
Bank of Maharashtra May 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 May 9, 2025
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) May 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.20 May 9, 2025
UCO Bank May 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.39 May 9, 2025
     
First Published: May 02 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

