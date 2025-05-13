Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock zooms 34% in 2 days on strong Q4 results

Man Industries share price today: Shares of Man Industries (India) rallied 12 per cent to ₹351.25 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade, extending its previous day’s up move after it reported a healthy set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25) and a strong outlook. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the iron & steel products company has zoomed 34 per cent.

Ashish Kacholia's, Vikas Khemani's stakes in Man Industries

Investors Ashish Kacholia (2.10 per cent) and Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani (2.53 per cent), collectively held 4.63 per cent stake in Man Industries at the end of March 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data showed.

What’s fuelling rally in Man Industries shares?

Man Industries on Monday said that the company delivered it’s highest-ever revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), and profit after tax (PAT) on both quarterly and annual bases. The company posted a ~45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in PAT in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), reflecting robust operational efficiency and the successful execution of strategic initiatives across key domestic and international markets.

ALSO READ | Here's why Paytm share price slipped 5% in trade on May 13; details here In the January to March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), Man Industries’ consolidated PAT more than doubled to ₹40.3 crore, against ₹17.2 crore in Q4FY24. Ebitda grew 56.6 per cent YoY at ₹101.60; and margins improved 330 bps to 11.4 per cent. Revenue from operations climbed 9.3 per cent YoY to ₹850.4 crore from ₹778.10 crore in the year ago quarter.

The management said the company’s growth momentum is driven by strategic initiatives aimed at expanding capacity, diversifying revenue streams, strengthening market presence, and sharpening its focus on core business operations.

Also Read

Order Book

As of FY25-end, the company holds an executable order book of ₹2,500 crore for fulfillment over the next 6–12 months, with a total bid book of ₹15,000 crore, indicating strong demand visibility and revenue growth potential.

Outlook

Man Industries said the company is targeting a ~20 per cent YoY revenue growth for FY26, backed by timely execution of ongoing and upcoming projects, capacity expansion, and continued order inflows. With a strategic emphasis on operational excellence, product innovation, and international market expansion, Man Industries is well-positioned to deliver sustained value to all stakeholders, the management said.

ALSO READ | Why are Swiggy shares under pressure today? Stock hits all time low “Our targeted expansions into the ERW segment, successful execution of high-value projects, robust order book, and the strategic monetisation of a non-core asset have laid a strong foundation for continued momentum in FY26. With capacity expansions progressing in Saudi Arabia and Jammu, we are confident in our ability to scale operations and deepen our footprint across domestic and global markets,” the management said.

About Man Industries

Man Industries is one of the largest manufacturer and exporter of large diameter carbon steel line pipes (LSAW, HSAW and ERW) which is used for various high pressure transmission applications for oil & gas industry, petrochemicals, water, dredging & fertilisers, hydro-carbon and CGD Sector.

The company is undertaking capex to further widen its product offerings by entering manufacturing of Stainless-Steel Seamless pipes and setting up a new plant at Dammam, Saudi Arabia with a cost of ₹ ~600 crore. This plant will include line pipe manufacturing and a coating facility, which will cater to Saudi Arabia’s growing demand.