Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down start for Nifty, Sensex; Asia markets gain
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets were headed for a lower start amid positive global cues on Tuesday, following a rally in the previous session
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, May 13, 2025: Indian stock markets looked set for a consolidation phase on Tuesday after a convergence of positive global and domestic factors, including the understanding to cease hostilities between India and Pakistan and a trade deal between China and the US that will see both the countries slash tariffs on import goods, drove Indian benchmark indices higher in the previous session.
On Monday, the BSE Sensex jumped 2975.43 points, or 3.7 per cent, to close at 82,429.90 levels, and the Nifty50 closed at 24,924.7, up 916.7 points, or 3.8 per cent.
Apart from that, global market moves and renewed buying interest from foreign institutional investors are also expected to drive the markets today. Investors will keep an eye on retail inflation data for April scheduled for release later in the day.
In that backdrop, at 6:38 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,915.5, around 128.6 points behind Nifty futures' last close.
Wall Street rallied overnight, following the announcement of the trade deal between the US and China. The Dow Jones climbed 2.81 per cent to close at 42,410.10, the S&P 500 surged 3.26 per cent to end at 5,844.19, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 4.35 per cent to settle at 18,708.34.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific regoin were higher on Tuesday, tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was higher by 1.76 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was marginally higher by 0.02 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 had advanced 0.58 per cent.
7:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mostly climb
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher on Tuesday, after a massive rally on Wall Street in light of the US and China agreeing to a trade deal, and reduce tariffs on each other's goods.
7:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street futures lower after overnight rally
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street futures were lower after the overnight rally in US Stocks on the back of the trade deal between the US and China.
Dow futures were down 0.18 per cent, S&P 500 futures were lower by 0.26 per cent, and Nasdaq futures were lower by 0.34 per cent.
Overnight, on Wall Street, the Dow Jones climbed 2.81 per cent to close at 42,410.10, the S&P 500 surged 3.26 per cent to end at 5,844.19, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 4.35 per cent to settle at 18,708.34.
7:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:19 AM IST