Asian stocks slip as Wall Street declines linger, commodities catch breath

Asian stocks limped towards the end of the week on a shaky footing on Friday as declines on Wall Street lingered into early trading, while commodity markets took a breather after their recent charge higher. Regional markets remain on track for one of their best years in a decade, firmly outstripping gains for US counterparts as President Donald Trump's package of economic policies and tariffs prompts a surge of orders across the region to meet booming demand for AI-linked technology hardware. The US trading session marked the point where a number of "well-subscribed, high-momentum trades" including gold, silver, crypto, and much of the S&P 500 "finally showed signs of exhaustion," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd in Melbourne. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fluctuated between gains and losses, last down 0.2 per cent as its gains for the week hung in the balance, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild declines.

Shares in Hong Kong were down the most, off 1.1 per cent, while the Australian market slid 0.1 per cent against a backdrop of volatile commodity markets. In South Korea, stocks surged 1.7 per cent, extending gains for the region's best-performing index. US stock futures found a bottom in Asia, with corporate earnings season for the third quarter due to kick off on Wall Street next week. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.2 per cent, while the US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, held steady near a two-month high at 99.37. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond fell to 4.1384 per cent compared with its US close of 4.148 per cent on Thursday. Traders' expectations that the Federal Reserve will ease policy at its meeting on October 29 remain solid, with Fed funds futures pricing a 94.1 per cent probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Takaichi walks a tightrope The Nikkei stock index tumbled 0.7 per cent, taking a step back after sharp gains this week including on Thursday when it swept to an all-time closing high. Data earlier in the day showed wholesale prices rose 2.7 per cent in the year to September, in a sign of persistent cost pressure that will keep markets braced for a possible rate hike by the Bank of Japan when it meets on October 30. The dollar slid 0.1 per cent against the yen to 152.96, around the weakest level for the Japanese currency since February, after the new ruling party leader Sanae Takaichi said on Thursday that the country's central bank is responsible for setting monetary policy but that any decision it makes must align with the government's goal. Traders say her pledge to reassert government sway over the central bank may face a reality check from a weak yen and domestic political considerations, however.