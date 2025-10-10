Home / Markets / News / F&O Cues: Here's how to trade Nifty with a 'Bull Spread' strategy

FIIs long to short ratio in the Index Futures stands at an oversold level, suggesting a higher possibility of a short covering, HDFC Securities' Nandish Shah said

HDFC Securities' F&O strategy
Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 8:10 AM IST
Derivative Strategy

Bull Spread Strategy on Nifty 

Buy Nifty (20-October Expiry) 25,200 Call at ₹170 and simultaneously sell 25,500 Call at ₹50
 
  • Lot size: 75
  • Cost of the strategy: ₹120 (₹9000 per strategy)
  • Maximum profit ₹13,500, If Nifty closes at or above 25,500 on 20 October expiry.
  • Breakeven point: ₹25,320
  • Risk Reward ratio 1: 1.5
  • Approx margin required: ₹37,800
Rationale:

  • Long build up is seen in the Nifty Futures, where Open interest rose by 1 per cent along with price rise of 1 per cent. 
  • Short term trend of the Nifty remains positive as it is placed above its 5, 11 and 20 day EMA.
  • Put writing is seen at 25,000-25,100 levels.
  • FIIs long to short ratio in the Index Futures stands at an oversold level of 0.09, suggesting higher possibility of a short covering by them in the coming days.
  • Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent. 
 
(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 

Topics :Market technicalsMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE SensexNifty F&OF&O StrategiesDerivatives strategytechnical analysis

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

