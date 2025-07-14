Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO booked 173x; check allotment, GMP, listing date

The demand was primarily driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed to their allotted quota 261.67 times. This was followed by retail investors, whose portion was subscribed 172.14 times. The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 85.76 times.

The unlisted shares of Asston Pharmaceuticals were trading at ₹153 in the grey market, commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP) of ₹30 or 24.4 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹115 to ₹123, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets.

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO details

The SME offering comprises a fresh issue of 2.24 million equity shares to raise ₹27.56 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The public issue opened for bidding on Wednesday, July 9 and closed on Friday, July 11, 2025. Shares of Asston Pharmaceuticals will be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, July 16. The company has fixed the lot size of 1,000 shares.

Sobhagya Capital Options is the sole book-running lead manager of the issue.