Jane Street deposits ₹4,840 cr to meet Sebi order, resume trading in India

The deposit was made on Friday, July 11, in accordance with Sebi's order issued on July 3, according to the report.

With the ₹4,843.5 crore deposit, Jane Street has fulfilled its requirement to re-enter the Indian market. As per Clause 62.11 of Sebi’s order, the trading ban has been lifted — but only under the condition that the firm refrains from repeating the trading strategies flagged as manipulative.

It remains unclear whether Jane Street will resume trading immediately or adopt a more cautious, phased approach. Sebi has also directed exchanges to monitor the firm’s future trades closely to prevent any potential market manipulation.

Jane Street denies charges, probe underway

The case remains open pending further investigation. Jane Street has denied any wrongdoing, calling Sebi's interpretation a “misunderstanding” of standard hedging practices.

A final verdict could lead to the release of the deposited funds if the allegations are ultimately disproven.