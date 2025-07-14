Can Sensex fall below 80,000-mark in July? Here's what chart says

BSE SensexLast close: 82,500 Downside Target: 78,765 Downside Risk: 4.5% Support: 81,975; 81,815; 81,650 Resistance: 83,025; 83,185; 83,350 As per the monthly Fibonacci chart, the Sensex is yet to give a decisive signal. The index, however, has dipped below the key initial support, which stood at 82,700 levels. This suggests that the near-term bias could be slightly tepid as long as the Sensex quotes below 83,600 levels. During the course of the month (July), the major support for the Sensex stands at 81,300 levels. Break and sustained trade below can trigger an accelerated down move towards 78,765 levels, with interim support anticipated around 80,600 levels. In the week ahead, the Sensex is likely to seek support around 81,975 - 81,815 and 81,650 levels. On the upside, intermediate hurdles for the BSE benchmark index exists around 83,025 - 83,185 - 83,350 levels. ALSO READ | TCS stock breaks near-term support post Q1 show, can dip another 5%; charts
NSE Nifty 50Last close: 25,150 Downside Target: 24,200 Downside Risk: 3.8% Support: 24,994; 25,955; 24,720 Resistance: 25,550 Following back-to-back losses, the NSE Nifty 50 index closed below its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA), for the first time since June 20. The index is now likely to test near-term trend line support, which exists a shade below the 25,000-mark (24,994); below which immediate support the index is seen at 24,955 levels - its 50-DMA. Break and close below the same, shall signal a change in trend from positive to negative for the short-term. As such, the Nifty may then potentially extend the fall towards 24,200 levels, with some interim support likely around 24,720 levels. On the upside, the Nifty will need to cross and sustain consistently above 25,500 levels in order to regain strength.
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app