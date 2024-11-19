AstraZeneca Pharma to launch COPD drug in January 2025; stock up 3%

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India rose 2.98 per cent at Rs 6,588.35 per share on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals. This came after the company announced that it will launch Breztri Aerosphere in January 2025 in India.

The pharmaceutical company had received the import and market permission from the Drugs Controller General of India for Breztri Aerosphere on December 2, 2023.

“We wish to further update that AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited will launch Breztri Aerosphere in January 2025 in India. Breztri Aerosphere is indicated for the maintenance treatment to relieve symptoms and prevent exacerbations in adult patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),” the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Q2 results

AstraZeneca Pharma India recorded a jump in its revenues in the second quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25). Revenue from operations grew by 31 per cent year-on-year to Rs 408 crore in the second quarter of FY25, with first-half revenue reaching Rs 795.5 crore, driven by strong performance across the oncology, biopharmaceuticals, and rare disease segments.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 51 crore for Q2FY25, while profit after tax (PAT) recovered to Rs 38.4 crore from a net loss of Rs 11.8 crore in Q1. However, PAT declined 27 per cent year-on-year compared to Rs 52 crore in the same quarter last year.

AstraZeneca Pharma share price history

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 16 per cent, while gaining 40 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 8.2 per cent year to date and 18.8 per cent in a year.

More From This Section

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 16,345 crore. AstraZeneca Pharma shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 195.24 times and at an earning per share of Rs 32.77.

At 10:43 AM; the shares of the company pared all their gains and slipped in red, trading 2.50 per cent higher at Rs 6,557.75 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.13 per cent at 78,216.20 level.