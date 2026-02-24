At least 13 municipal bond issues in pipeline; two ₹1,000 cr plans ahead

At least 13 municipal bond issuances, each in the range of ₹50 crore to ₹200 crore, are in the pipeline as activity gathers pace in the civic debt market, according to market sources. In addition, two large issuances of ₹1,000 crore each are understood to be at an early stage of discussion, signalling the possibility of bigger-ticket fund-raises by urban local bodies (ULBs).