Gains in ABB depend on maintaining pace of order inflow and margins

The operating profit at ₹550 crore was down 17 per cent Y-o-Y and up 9 per cent Q-o-Q. Adjusted operating profit (excluding impact from new labour codes) was ₹610 crore, down 7 per cent Y-o-Y and up 22 per cent Q-o-Q, and ahead of consensus. Adjusted operating profit margin was 17.2 per cent and contracted 230 basis points Y-o-Y and expanded 210 basis points Q-o-Q. Reported net profit was ₹430 crore, down 18 per cent Y-o-Y and up 6 per cent Q-o-Q, a little below consensus.