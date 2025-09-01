Home / Markets / News / August Slump: Over 2,300 stocks in red, market breadth hits six-month low

August Slump: Over 2,300 stocks in red, market breadth hits six-month low

The ADR for August was 0.94, the weakest since February

BSE, STOCK MARKETS
Both February and August were marked by sharp foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows.
Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
The advance-decline ratio (ADR) in August fell to its lowest level in six months, reflecting broad weakness in Indian equities.
 
With over 2,300 stocks declining, the ADR for August was 0.94, the weakest since February. Furthermore, the number of stocks in the red was second only to the February selloff, when 2,509 stocks declined and the ADR hit 0.77, lowest seen during the peak of pandemic-induced selling in March 2020, when ADR dropped to 0.72.
 
Both February and August were marked by sharp foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows, cautious investor positioning, and sharper declines in broader market segments versus frontline indices.
 
The Nifty Midcap 100 dropped 2.9 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 tumbled 4.1 per cent in August.
 
Like February, August saw investor sentiment weighed by US trade tariffs, sluggish earnings, and elevated valuations, as flagged by analysts tracking the ongoing consolidation.
 
Foreign investors continued to trim India exposure, redirecting funds to outperforming Asian peers like China and South Korea. While India’s indices remained flat year-to-date, South Korea surged 40 per cent and China 27 per cent.
 
Despite weak returns, the Nifty trades at 22x forward earnings, expensive compared to China’s sub-13x valuation.

Topics :Indian stocksstock marketsMarketsstock market tradingMarket Lens

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

