August Slump: Over 2,300 stocks in red, market breadth hits six-month low

The advance-decline ratio (ADR) in August fell to its lowest level in six months, reflecting broad weakness in Indian equities.

With over 2,300 stocks declining, the ADR for August was 0.94, the weakest since February. Furthermore, the number of stocks in the red was second only to the February selloff, when 2,509 stocks declined and the ADR hit 0.77, lowest seen during the peak of pandemic-induced selling in March 2020, when ADR dropped to 0.72.

Both February and August were marked by sharp foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows, cautious investor positioning, and sharper declines in broader market segments versus frontline indices.