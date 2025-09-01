Here's why Popular Vehicles share price is buzzing in trade today; details

Popular Vehicles share price: Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd (PVSL) shares were in focus on Monday, September 1, 2025, rising as much as 4.32 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹114.65 apiece.

Around 11:04 AM, Popular Vehicles share price was off day’s high, and was trading 0.82 per cent higher at ₹110.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.46 per cent higher at 80,172.85 levels.

What’s driving Popular Vehicles shares?

Popular Vehicles shares gained after the company announced that it has received in-principle approval from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) to acquire an authorised dealership in Telangana.

“This marks a new milestone with our trusted partner, MSIL, further strengthening our bonds and expanding our horizons,” the company said in a statement. The existing dealership operates through 19 locations -- five owned and 14 leased/licenced – comprising sales outlets, service centres, True Value outlets, driving schools and back-end operations. The network includes 27 touchpoints across Arena, Nexa, True Value, Service, Bodyshop, Commercial, Driving Schools and Stockyards, positioning PVSL strongly in Telangana’s fast-growing auto market. Naveen Philip, promoter and MD, Popular Vehicles and Services Limited said, “We are delighted to mark our entry into Telangana in collaboration with our long-standing partner, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. We are honoured to represent the MSIL brand at such an iconic location in Telangana.”

Moreover, the deal covers transfer of operational assets (excluding land and buildings), including leasehold improvements, plant and machinery, tools, furniture, digital assets and other equipment. PVSL will selectively onboard employees based on operational needs and fit. To ensure continuity, the current dealer will grant a limited, non-exclusive, royalty-free co-branding licence for up to 36 months post transfer. Inventory will be separately valued and taken over as per agreed terms, with PVSL currently conducting verification ahead of final consideration. The acquisition further strengthens the company’s non-Kerala portfolio and expands its geographic presence with its key OEM partner. With a strong foothold already in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the Telangana entry further consolidates its long-standing partnership with Maruti Suzuki.

“This acquisition is a significant milestone in our growth journey, enabling us to expand into a strategically important market in line with our long-term vision of establishing a pan-India presence and diversifying beyond Kerala. Telangana, being one of the fastest-growing automotive hubs, offers immense potential, and we believe this step will strengthen our customer reach, enhance service revenues, and reinforce our position as a leading integrated automotive dealership player. As we expand our passenger vehicle business into newer geographies, we remain committed to investing in capability-building, technology-led service excellence, and customer-centric solutions that drive sustainable growth,” Philip said. About Popular Vehicles Popular Vehicles and Services Limited, part of the diversified Kuttukaran Group, has been operating multi-brand automobile dealerships for over 70 years across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and expanded into Maharashtra in FY23.