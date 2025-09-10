Austere Systems IPO booked 1001x: check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Austere Systems IPO allotment today: Investors are eagerly awaiting the basis of allotment for Investors are eagerly awaiting the basis of allotment for Austere Systems’ blockbuster Initial Public Offering (IPO) , which is likely to be finalised today, following a record-breaking investor response.

The software development company’s public issue received bids for over 2,030 crore shares against just 2.03 million shares on offer, resulting in a record oversubscription of 1,001.78 times — the highest subscribed IPO of 2025, according to BSE data.

The public offering, which closed on September 9, saw frenzied demand across all investor categories. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the charge, oversubscribing their portion by a staggering 1,594.57 times. Retail investors were not far behind, bidding 1,090.93 times their allotted quota. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), though more measured in participation, still oversubscribed their reserved shares by 236.50 times.

Here’s how to check Austere Systems IPO allotment status online Once the Austere Systems IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the BSE or KFin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use these direct links to check the Austere Systems IPO allotment status: Check Austere Systems IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check Austere Systems IPO allotment status on KFin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/ ALSO READ | Urban Company IPO opens with 35% GMP: Analysts eye long-term growth; apply? Austere Systems IPO details The initial share sale of Austere Systems was a book-building issue comprising an entirely fresh issue of 2.8 million equity shares. The public offering was priced in a band of ₹52–₹55 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. It was open for subscription from September 3 to September 9, 2025.

GYR Capital Advisors acted as the sole book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies served as the registrar. The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to meet its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. Austere Systems IPO grey market premium (GMP) today The favourable sentiment was also reflected in the grey market. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the unlisted shares of Austere Systems were trading at around ₹87 per share, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹32 per share—approximately 58.18 pe cent over the upper end of the issue price (₹55).

Austere Systems IPO listing forecast Shares of Austere Systems are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on Friday, September 12, 2025. The current GMP trends indicate strong listing potential. However, these estimates are speculative, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of post-listing performance. About Austere Systems Austere Systems is engaged in software development, Software as a Service (SaaS), and mobile application development. It also offers information technology solutions, database management, and IT-enabled services. In addition, the company is involved in training and development, web development, web and portal operations, and e-commerce platform solutions. Its offerings include ERP and MIS solutions, data analytics and AI services, process automation, digital transformation, as well as data and document management and storage solutions.