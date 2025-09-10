Bernstein rejigs India portfolio; adds HDFC Bank, PB Fintech; exits Infosys

Global research and broking house Bernstein has revamped its India stock portfolio after six months, with 6 exits and addition of 5 new scrips. The India-focused portfolio, Bernstein said, has delivered a 9.8 per cent return versus 8.5 per cent for the Nifty during this period.

ALSO READ: India holds the top spot in our EM playbook: Bernstein's Venugopal Garre This latest revision, it said, was shaped by several factors, which meant increasing exposure to the financials and consumer sectors, booking gains in stocks where the market drivers are now well understood and there are no significant new catalysts. New stocks were added that exhibit strong underlying growth, fit their sector themes, and may have lagged market performance year-to-date, Bernstein said. Some stock removals, it highlights, have even resulted from changes in coverage.

Portfolio At a macro level, the range of variables shaping market prospects, Bernstein said, is widening, with many proving difficult to forecast. India’s evolving global alignments, the trajectory of domestic manufacturing, and the implications of disruption trigged by artificial intelligence (AI), wrote Venugopal Garre, managing director and India head of research at Bernstein in a recent coauthored note, is set against a volatile global macro backdrop, which is likely to be decisive for the long-term. “Amid this complexity, we keep our portfolio construct deliberately simple: 11 stocks, tilted toward sectors we see as preferred exposures. We continue to lean towards consumption over capital expenditure, alongside opportunities to participate in the potential re-leveraging cycle. External-facing sectors remain challenged by policy volatility and are not our preferred allocations for now,” Garre wrote.