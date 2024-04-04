Avenue Supermarts regains Rs 3-trillion m-cap; stock zooms 23% in 1 month

Shares of Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates DMart store, hit a 2-year high of Rs 4,710.15 as they surged nearly 6 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade after reporting a strong revenue growth in the March quarter of the previous fiscal (Q4FY24).

DMart, in the Q4FY24 pre-quarter update, said the company reported 20 per cent growth in standalone revenue from operations at Rs 12,393 crore, as against Rs 10,337 crore in Q3FY23, driven by a 7 per cent growth in revenue per store and a robust 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in store additions.



In Q3FY22, the company had reported revenue of Rs 8,606 crore and in Q3FY21 it had posted revenue of Rs 7,303 crore.

Following a period of subdued store additions in 9MFY24 (adding 17 stores), the company added 24 stores in Q4FY24, taking the total count to 365 stores.

The stock of the food and grocery retailer was trading at its highest level since January 2022. It had hit a record high of Rs 5,900 on October 18, 2021. In the past one month, DMart has outperformed the market by surging 23 per cent as compared to 0.14 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.



A sharp rally in stock price has helped DMart's market capitalisation surpass the Rs 3-trillion mark again. At 09:48 AM, DMart was trading 4.4 per cent higher at Rs 4,656 on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of Rs 3.03 trillion.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) believe they have seen growth in revenue/sqft in the last 3-4 quarters (each quarter growing by around 4-6 per cent Y-o-Y).

"In the last three years, revenue/sqft remained subdued due to addition of larger store sizes and weak discretionary spending (contributing 23- 25 per cent of revenue). However, this trend has been gradually reversing in the last 3-4 quarters, as evidenced by the narrowing gap between the revenue/store growth and revenue/sq. ft. growth," the brokerage firm said in a stock update.



DMart offers its products under various categories, such as grocery and staples, dairy and frozen, fruits and vegetables, home and personal care, bed and bath, crockery, footwear, toys and games, kids’ apparel, apparel for men and women, and daily essentials.

Last month, global brokerage CLSA had initiated coverage on the stock with a 'BUY' rating and a target price of Rs 5,107.

"DMart is a discount retailer with the lowest operating costs, which have driven the lowest consumer prices, in turn leading to high sales velocity and better scale, further reducing costs - a virtuous loop that allows DMart to gain market share in a price-sensitive market," as per CLSA.