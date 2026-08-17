Avoid aggressive mkt positioning, says Angel One; Aequs among 3 stock picks

Following the Doji formation in the previous week, a sense of hesitation became evident, while the persistent sell-off gradually turned the market undertone cautious and skeptical. On the daily chart, the benchmark index has been hovering around its 20 DEMA over the past few sessions, reflecting indecisiveness among market participants.

Technically, the index has retraced 38.20 per cent of its recent rally, which also coincides with the breakout neckline of the sloping trendline, suggesting that the current decline remains a healthy retracement. However, a sustained move below the weekly low of 24265 could weaken the technical structure and shift the outlook from cautious to bearish. Such a breakdown may expose the index to key support zones of 24200-24150, aligned with the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement, as well as the 50 and 100 DEMA for the coming week.