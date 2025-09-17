Home / Markets / News / Awfis Space up 3% on delivering 67,000 sq.ft. innovation hub to eBay

The buying on the counter came after the company added eBay to its list of global capability centre (GCC) clients

office space
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:37 AM IST
Awfis Space Solutions shares rose 2.9 per cent on Wednesday, logging an intra-day high at ₹587.95 per share on BSE. At 11:17 AM, Awfis Space Solutions’ share price was trading 2.26 per cent higher at ₹584.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.39 per cent at 82,702.09.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,165.03 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹810 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹546.

What led to rise in Awfis Space Solutions’ shares?

The buying on the counter came after the company added eBay to its list of global capability centre (GCC) clients. eBay's foray into Bengaluru was facilitated by Awfis with a 67,000 sq. ft. innovation hub at Embassy Tech Village, Bengaluru. The mandate includes designing, building, and managing the new office for eBay, which will serve as a strategic hub, supporting a diverse set of functions and accelerating eBay’s AI-first commerce strategy.
 
The centre will drive advancements in artificial intelligence, engineering, product development, and applied research while playing a pivotal role in eBay’s continued growth in India.
 
Located in North Bengaluru, Embassy Tech Village is the city’s largest operational office park, offering strong connectivity to the international airport and city centre.
 
“This mandate validates Awfis’ ability to deliver future-ready workspace solutions that align with the strategic needs of GCCs and large enterprises. Our collaboration with eBay underscores our position as the partner of choice for leading international clients seeking scalable, innovation-driven work environments,” said Amit Ramani, chairman and managing director, Awfis Space Solutions Limited. 
The deal was facilitated by Zinnov, a global consulting firm specialising in scaling and transforming GCCs.
 
Awfis currently operates 39 centres in Bengaluru and recently launched two Elite centres at Manyata Tech Park and Prestige Venus, adding 80,000 sq. ft. of premium workspace. As of June 30, 2025, the company has 230+ centres, 1.5 lakh seats across 18 cities, and a diverse portfolio of workspace formats and allied services.
 
This milestone further cements Awfis’s position as India’s leading end-to-end workspace solutions provider, going beyond flexible spaces to offer tech-enabled, collaborative environments fostering innovation and productivity.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

