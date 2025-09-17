Home / Markets / News / Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on NSDL with 'Neutral' rating; check TP

Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on NSDL with 'Neutral' rating; check TP

Motilal Owal believes NSDL is uniquely placed to capitalise on the financialisation trend, with demat penetration at only 15 per cent compared with over 60 per cent in the United States (US)

Image
(Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on National Securities Depository (NSDL) with a ‘Neutral’ rating and a target price of ₹1,200, citing its strong position in India’s capital market ecosystem but noting that current valuations already factor in most positives.
 
At 10:30 AM, NSDL share price was trading 0.09 per cent higher at ₹1,299.5 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.29 per cent at 82,622.65.
 
NSDL shares made their stock market debut on August 6, 2025. On BSE, the stock listed at ₹880 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹80 per share or 10 per cent above the issue price of ₹800 per share.  

Why did Motilal Oswal initiate coverage on NSDL? 

Strong positioning in capital markets

Motilal Owal believes NSDL is uniquely placed to capitalise on the financialisation trend, with demat penetration at only 15 per cent compared with over 60 per cent in the United States (US). With dominance in institutional and large corporate accounts, NSDL generated ₹157 revenue per active account in FY25, nearly 3x that of rival Central Depository Services (CDSL), driven by stable custody-linked income rather than just transaction volumes.
 
The depository also services more than 70 per cent of unlisted corporates mandated to dematerialise, creating sticky and recurring issuer revenues, the brokerage noted.

Retail growth and fintech partnerships

NSDL has increased retail investor engagement through partnerships with fintech brokers and wider digital onboarding in Tier-2/3 cities. This push helped its incremental market share in new demat accounts rise from 10 per cent in August 2024 to 17 per cent in August 2025. Overall demat market share, however, remains at 20 per cent, leaving headroom for further growth.  ALSO READ: Delhivery, Aegis Logistics get new 'overweight' from JPMorgan; check target

Subsidiaries add diversification

Subsidiaries NDML (KYC Registration Agency, insurance repository) and NPBL (payments bank) contributed about 55 per cent of consolidated revenue in FY25. NDML delivered over 35 per cent Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins, while NPBL, which handles nodal banking for UPI-based initial public offering (IPO) subscriptions, has turned profitable but remains in investment mode.

Financial outlook

The brokerage estimates revenue/Ebitda/PAT compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5 per cent/14 per cent/15 per cent respectively over FY25–28, with Ebitda margins improving from 53 per cent in FY25 to 58 per cent by FY28. NSDL’s higher pricing power in a duopoly market remains its key strength.
 
However, the stock is fairly valued, and all the positives are priced in at current levels, analysts noted. 

Risks and triggers

Downside risks include weaker equity market sentiment or tighter Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) intervention on fee structures, which may impact monetisation. Upside triggers could stem from stronger retail participation, a surge in IPOs, or regulatory changes allowing greater pricing flexibility.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JSW Infra zooms 52% in 7 mths; ICICI Sec sees further 24% upside; check why

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty tops 25,300; Urban Company lists at 57% premium

Premier Explosives share zooms 11% today; should you buy, sell or hold?

Avantel shares advance 5% on ₹10-cr order from Garden Reach Shipbuilders

Delhivery, Aegis Logistics get new 'overweight' from JPMorgan; check target

Topics :NSDLBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50The Smart Investor

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story