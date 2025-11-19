Azad Engineering share price gains 5% on inking this deal with P&W Canada

In an exchange filing, Azad Engineering said, “We wish to inform you that Azad Engineering Limited has signed a Master Term Agreement & Purchase Agreement with Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp., Cattada, for development and manufacturing of aircraft engine components.”
Under the terms of the order, Azad Engineering will be responsible for the manufacturing and development of aircraft engine components.
This agreement, according to the company, establishes a framework for long-term collaboration aimed at strengthening Azad's manufacturing capabilities in the aerospace sector, in alignment with national strategic priorities.
In H1FY26, standalone revenue rose 32.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹277.18 crore, while Ebitda increased 37.1 per cent to ₹99.9 crore, reflecting a healthy 36 per cent margin. Profit before tax (PBT) surged 64.3 per cent to ₹89.24 crore, and profit after tax jumped 64.9 per cent to ₹62.99 crore, supported by a 22.7 per cent margin.
The quarterly performance also remained robust, with Q2FY26 standalone revenue up 28.1 per cent to ₹142.67 crore. Ebitda grew 29.2 per cent to ₹51.38 crore with a 36 per cent margin, while PBT rose sharply by 56.4 per cent to ₹46.81 crore. PAT for the quarter increased 56.6 per cent to ₹33 crore, maintaining a margin of 23.1 per cent.
Rakesh Chopdar, chairman & chief executive officer (CEO) of Azad Engineering said, “Azad continues to demonstrate solid performance quarter after quarter, supported by a proven product portfolio that is consistently evolving to meet the high standards of our clients. Our performance in the second quarter of FY26 and the first half of FY26 has exceeded all previous benchmarks in terms of both revenue and profitability.”
“Today, we have three customer-specific plants that showcase our ability to align closely with our global OEMs and scale with agility. These plants are aligned with our customers in the Energy and Oil & Gas space, resulting in a 35.7 per cent growth in this segment’s revenues during H1FY26. Parallelly, the Aerospace & Defence segment registered a healthy 30.3 per cent improvement on the back of the commercialisation of new products. Our orderbook position has further strengthened with the signing of Phase 2 of the Mitsubishi contract, which has a combined contract value of ₹1,387 crore. With this strong order book and a strategic plan for expansion, we anticipate even stronger performance in the second half of FY26 and remain confident in achieving our projected 25 per cent to 30 per cent topline growth for the year,” Chopdar added.
