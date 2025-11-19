Azad Engineering share price gains 5% on inking this deal with P&W Canada

Azad Engineering share price today: Azad Engineering shares were in demand on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, with the scrip gaining as much as 4.81 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,717 per share.

Around 9:45 AM, Azad Engineering share price was trading 3.11 per cent higher at ₹1,689 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a positive bias at 84,712.84 levels.

Why did Azad Engineering share price rise today?

In an exchange filing, Azad Engineering said, “We wish to inform you that Azad Engineering Limited has signed a Master Term Agreement & Purchase Agreement with Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp., Cattada, for development and manufacturing of aircraft engine components.” Under the terms of the order, Azad Engineering will be responsible for the manufacturing and development of aircraft engine components. This agreement, according to the company, establishes a framework for long-term collaboration aimed at strengthening Azad's manufacturing capabilities in the aerospace sector, in alignment with national strategic priorities. ALSO READ | Waaree Energies share price slips 6% after income tax department visits its offices The company did not disclose the consideration amount of the deal, which it said could not be disclosed due to confidentiality.

Azad Engineering Q2 results Azad Engineering reported its highest-ever half-yearly and quarterly performance , with strong growth across all key financial metrics. In H1FY26, standalone revenue rose 32.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹277.18 crore, while Ebitda increased 37.1 per cent to ₹99.9 crore, reflecting a healthy 36 per cent margin. Profit before tax (PBT) surged 64.3 per cent to ₹89.24 crore, and profit after tax jumped 64.9 per cent to ₹62.99 crore, supported by a 22.7 per cent margin. The quarterly performance also remained robust, with Q2FY26 standalone revenue up 28.1 per cent to ₹142.67 crore. Ebitda grew 29.2 per cent to ₹51.38 crore with a 36 per cent margin, while PBT rose sharply by 56.4 per cent to ₹46.81 crore. PAT for the quarter increased 56.6 per cent to ₹33 crore, maintaining a margin of 23.1 per cent.