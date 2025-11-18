Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Azad Engineering signs long term agreement with Pratt and Whitney Canada

Azad Engineering signs long term agreement with Pratt and Whitney Canada

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

For development and manufacturing of aircraft engine components

Azad Engineering has signed a master terms agreement and purchase agreement with Pratt and Whitney Canada Corp., Canada for development and manufacturing of aircraft engine components. This agreement establishes a framework for long term collaboration aimed at strengthening Azad's manufacturing capabilities in the aerospace sector, in alignment with national strategic priorities.

Hindustan Unilever fixes record date for scheme of arrangement

Escorts Kubota launches latest models of Ride-On Rice Transplanters

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 64,882 equity shares under ESOS

Capital India Finance appoints Surender Rana as Executive Vice Chairman

Piyush Goyal says industry needs to adopt a more ambitious and proactive approach to help drive India's growth

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

