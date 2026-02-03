Bajaj Consumer hits 7-year high, stock zooms 49% in 9 days; here's why

Bajaj Consumer Care share price today

Share price of Bajaj Consumer Care hit a seven-year high at ₹370, gaining 6 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. The market price of the personal care products company quoted at its highest level since January 2019.

In the past nine trading days, the stock price of Bajaj Consumer Care has zoomed 49 per cent from a level of ₹247.55 on January 21, 2026. The stock had hit a record high of ₹525 on January 11, 2018.

What’s driving Bajaj Consumer Care stock price?

Bajaj Consumer Care is engaged in the business of cosmetics, toiletries and other personal care products. The company has a presence in both domestic and international markets. The company products reach its consumers through retail outlets serviced by the company's distribution network comprising regional offices, carrying & forwarding agents & distributors spread all over India.

Bajaj Consumer reported a stellar 32.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) consolidated net sales growth in December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26). EBITDA grew by 109 per cent YoY at ₹56.9 crore, translating into a margin of 18.6 per cent, which improved 600 basis points over last year. Profit after tax jumped 83.2 per cent YoY at ₹46.4 crore, against ₹25.3 crore in Q3FY25. This performance came on the back of volume-led growth both in urban and rural segments. Both the key sub channels in urban, namely direct retail and wholesale have done well for the company in this period. The gross margin on a stand-alone basis stood at 59.8 per cent for the quarter, registering a significant improvement of 800 basis points on a YoY basis. The improvement in gross margin has come on the back of a mix of actions around strategic pricing, revenue management and mix improvement, the management said.