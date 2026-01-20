Bajaj Electricals shares zoom 11% on foray into new business; details

Bajaj Electricals share price zoomed 10.7 per cent in trade, registering an intra-day high at ₹467.95 per share on BSE. At 11:34 AM, Bajaj Electricals shares were trading 4.33 per cent higher at ₹440.8 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.39 per cent at 82,919.95.

The stock was in demand after the company announced its entry into ‘wires’ as a new business line.

“We hereby inform you that, to enable the expansion and diversification of the company’s business operations for sustainable growth, the Company has decided to enter into ‘Wires’ as a new business line under its ‘Lighting Solutions’ segment, in view of the growing demand in the Wires Industry,” the filing read.

According to the filing, the company is planning to launch the products shortly and assess the market to ascertain the investment required, which will be determined based on various factors, including the scale of business, operational requirements, and other prevailing external factors. That apart, in Q2FY26, Bajaj Electricals reported a dip of about 24 per cent to ₹9.86 crore. It incurred losses of ₹4.77 crore related to a joint venture (JV) and a total tax expense of ₹5.64 crore. The company did not specify details.

Net sales fell 1 per cent to ₹1.10 crore in the quarter, led by a 4 per cent drop in its consumer products business to ₹0.83 crore. Indian consumer durable firms have seen strong demand for electrical and lighting equipment as government spending on infrastructure remained strong, and as the real estate sector boosted demand. However, sales of cooling products were muted in the quarter, a trend that extended from last quarter, as a longer-than-expected monsoon dented demand. The firm's electrical segment contributes 75 per cent of the sales, while lighting products account for the rest.