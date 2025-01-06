Bajaj Finance share rises 3% on robust Q3 business nos.; brokerages upbeat

Bajaj Finance share price: Bajaj Finance shares gained major traction on Monday, January 6, 2025, climbing 2.52 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 7,599 on the BSE. The financial powerhouse emerged as the top gainer on the exchange, buoyed by a strong performance in the December quarter (Q3FY25).

The company's stellar business update revealed robust growth across key metrics. Assets under Management (AUM) surged 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 398,000 crore as of December 31, 2024, compared to Rs 310,968 crore a year earlier. AUM expansion during the quarter alone stood at an impressive Rs 24,100 crore.

Bajaj Finance also reported a record-breaking increase in its customer base, which grew to 97.12 million, up from 80.41 million in the previous year—a rise of 21 per cent. Notably, the company added 5.03 million new customers in Q3FY25, marking its highest-ever quarterly increase.

The company’s new loans booked during the quarter reached a record 12.06 million, up 22 per cent from 9.86 million in Q3FY24. Additionally, the deposits book grew 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 68,800 crore as of December 31, 2024, compared to Rs 58,008 crore a year ago. Bajaj Finance also announced that it will release its Q3FY25 financilal results on January 29, 2025.

Brokerages bullish on Bajaj Finance on strong Q3 show

Global and domestic brokerages remain optimistic about Bajaj Finance following its robust Q3FY25 performance, with several firms upgrading their ratings and raising target prices.

Also Read

Japan-based brokerage Nomura highlighted Bajaj Finance's consistent delivery of strong numbers, citing an AUM compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30 per cent over FY13 to Q3FY25. Analysts Ajit Kumar, Parth Desai, Param Subramanian, and Ankit Bihani attributed this success to new product launches, a balanced loan mix, and extensive use of technology.

“We don’t see much upside risk to management guidance on credit costs (of 200-205bp). Further, profitability ratios should bottom out in FY25F and start improving going ahead driven by strong growth, moderating credit cost and cost of funds,” Nomura analysts said.

Nomura forecasts an earnings per share (EPS) CAGR of approximately 29 per cent for FY25-27, compared to 20 per cent over FY23-25. The firm also projects an average return on assets/return on equity (RoA/RoE) of 4.1 per cent and 21 per cent for FY26-27, respectively.

Consequently, Nomura upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ with a target price of Rs 8,560, valuing the stock at 3.9x FY27 BVPS (compared to the current 3.3x). Potential downside risks include stress in the personal loan portfolio and slower-than-expected AUM growth.

Similarly, Bank of America (BoFA) reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 8,800 per share, according to reports.

Morgan Stanley maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating with a target price of Rs 7,300, while Axis retained its ‘Buy’ rating, setting a target price of Rs 8,100.

About Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance is one of India's leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), offering a wide range of financial services that include loans, insurance, and investment products. Catering to diverse customer segments, Bajaj Finance has built a robust presence across retail, SMEs, and commercial sectors, serving both urban and rural markets.

The company is known for its innovation in financial products, with 26 product lines and 51 variants, including popular offerings like the EMI card and Flexi loans, designed to meet the evolving needs of its vast customer base.

Headquartered in Pune, Bajaj Finance has established itself as a major player in the Indian financial landscape. The company operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. (BHFL) and Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd. (BFinsec).

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance is Rs 4,66,921.30 crore, according to BSE.

Bajaj Finance share’s 52-week high is Rs 7,829.95, while its 52-week low is Rs 6,190.

At 9:51 AM, Bajaj Finance shares were trading 1.78 per cent higher at Rs 7,543.20 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.14 per cent lower at 79,115.09 levels.