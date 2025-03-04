Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NSE to shift Nifty expiry to Mon; PB Fintech CEO settles matter with Sebi

The derivative contracts of Bank Nifty, Midcap Nifty, and other indices and stocks are also being moved to last Monday of the respective month

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 11:56 PM IST
The NSE has changed the expiry day for Nifty derivative contracts from Thursday to Monday for weekly, monthly and quarterly contracts, effective April 4.  The derivative contracts of Bank Nifty, Midcap Nifty, and other indices and stocks are also being moved to last Monday of the respective month.
 
PB Fintech CEO settles matter with Sebi
 
Yashish Dahiya, chairperson and CEO of PolicyBazaar parent PB Fintech has settled an outstanding matter with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by paying ₹9.42 lakh.  The market regulator has sent a show-cause notice in April 2024 for alleged failure to identify acquisition of 26.72 per cent shares of YKNP Marketing Management by PB Fintech through its subsidiary as unpublished price sensitive information.
Topics :SEBINSEPolicybazaarNiftyYashish Dahiya

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

