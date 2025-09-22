Why are Hudco shares buzzing in trade amid a weak market today? Details

At 11:10 AM, Hudco share price was trading 2.38 per cent higher at ₹234.75 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.19 per cent lower at 82,492.70 levels.
Why did Hudco shares rise in trade today?
Shares of Hudco gained after the company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NBCC (India) Limited on September 19, 2025, in New Delhi.
In an exchange filing, Hudco said, “Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NBCC (India) Limited, on 19th September, 2025 at New Delhi.”
The non-binding MoU covers multiple projects, including the development of a commercial plot in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh); an institutional plot in Panchkula (Haryana); construction of additional blocks at the Hudco Regional Office in Ahmedabad (Gujarat); and the reconstruction of residential flats at the Asian Games Village Complex in New Delhi, all on a turnkey basis as deposit work.
“The MoU was signed by Sanjay Kulshrestha, CMD, Hudco and K P Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC in presence of other senior officials from both the organisations,” Hudco said in a statement.
Earlier this month, Hudco signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA), Maharashtra, to forge a strong collaborative partnership. Under the agreement, Hudco will explore and provide funding of up to ₹11,300 crore over five years for land acquisition, housing, and infrastructure development projects in the Nagpur Metropolitan Region. Additionally, Hudco will offer consultancy services and capacity-building support to address the evolving needs of NMRDA.
In Q1FY26, Hudco reported a robust set of financial results compared with Q1FY25. The company’s net profit rose 13 per cent to ₹630.23 crore from ₹557.75 crore a year ago. Sanctions surged 143 per cent to ₹34,224 crore versus ₹14,097 crore in Q1FY25, while disbursements reached a record quarterly high of ₹12,812 crore.
The loan book also expanded to an all-time high of ₹1,34,410 crore, marking a 29 per cent increase. Operational income grew 34.22 per cent to ₹2,937.31 crore from ₹2,188.35 crore in the previous year.
The company maintained strong asset quality, with a GNPA of 1.34 per cent and NNPA of 0.09 per cent, positioning it among the best in the industry. The company’s capital position remained solid with a Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) of 41.72 per cent, and its provision coverage ratio stood at 93.49 per cent, reflecting strong risk protection.
Hudco, established in 1970, is a Government of India techno-financing company operating under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). Its primary objective is to fund housing and urban infrastructure projects across the country. With a mission to promote sustainable habitat development, Hudco provides loans, technical services, and consultancy, with a special focus on enhancing the quality of life for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Low-Income Groups (LIG).
