Why are Hudco shares buzzing in trade amid a weak market today? Details

Hudco share price: rose as much as 2.90 per cent to an intraday high of ₹235.95 per share on Monday, September 22, 2025. Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (Hudco) shares rose as much as 2.90 per cent to an intraday high of ₹235.95 per share on Monday, September 22, 2025.

Why did Hudco shares rise in trade today?

Shares of Hudco gained after the company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NBCC (India) Limited on September 19, 2025, in New Delhi.

In an exchange filing, Hudco said, “Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NBCC (India) Limited, on 19th September, 2025 at New Delhi.”

The non-binding MoU covers multiple projects, including the development of a commercial plot in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh); an institutional plot in Panchkula (Haryana); construction of additional blocks at the Hudco Regional Office in Ahmedabad (Gujarat); and the reconstruction of residential flats at the Asian Games Village Complex in New Delhi, all on a turnkey basis as deposit work. “The MoU was signed by Sanjay Kulshrestha, CMD, Hudco and K P Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC in presence of other senior officials from both the organisations,” Hudco said in a statement. ALSO READ: Adani Power shares near record high after 34% rise in 2 days; rally decoded Earlier this month, Hudco signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA), Maharashtra, to forge a strong collaborative partnership. Under the agreement, Hudco will explore and provide funding of up to ₹11,300 crore over five years for land acquisition, housing, and infrastructure development projects in the Nagpur Metropolitan Region. Additionally, Hudco will offer consultancy services and capacity-building support to address the evolving needs of NMRDA.

Hudco Q1 results In Q1FY26, Hudco reported a robust set of financial results compared with Q1FY25. The company’s net profit rose 13 per cent to ₹630.23 crore from ₹557.75 crore a year ago. Sanctions surged 143 per cent to ₹34,224 crore versus ₹14,097 crore in Q1FY25, while disbursements reached a record quarterly high of ₹12,812 crore. The loan book also expanded to an all-time high of ₹1,34,410 crore, marking a 29 per cent increase. Operational income grew 34.22 per cent to ₹2,937.31 crore from ₹2,188.35 crore in the previous year. The company maintained strong asset quality, with a GNPA of 1.34 per cent and NNPA of 0.09 per cent, positioning it among the best in the industry. The company’s capital position remained solid with a Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) of 41.72 per cent, and its provision coverage ratio stood at 93.49 per cent, reflecting strong risk protection.