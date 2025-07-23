Home / Markets / News / Bank of Baroda Q1 results preview: Check date, time, analysts expectations

Bank of Baroda Q1 results preview: According to analysts, Bank of Baro could report a weak set of results for Q1FY26 on the back of weak interest income and low treasury gains

Bank of Baroda
Bank of Baroda are expected to report weak earnings in Q1FY26 | Photo: Shutterstock
Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 1:33 PM IST
Bank of Baroda Q1 results preview: Public sector bank (PSB), Bank of Baroda is all set to report its June quarter (Q1) results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Friday, July 25, 2025.
 
According to analysts, the PSB could report a weak set of results for the recently concluded quarter on the back of weak interest income and low treasury gains.
 
This, they said, could dent net profit in high single digit on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis and in double digits on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis.
 

Bank of Baroda Q1 results date, time:

According to the bank's stock exchange filing "a meeting of Board of Directors of Bank of Baroda will be held on Friday, July 25, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited (reviewed) Standalone & Consolidated financial results of the Bank for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025".  ALSO READ | Cipla Q1 preview: Net profit may jump up to 4%, revenue by 8% YoY

Bank of Baroda Q1 results expectations:

Emkay Global Financial Services

According to the brokerage, Bank of Baroda saw healthy credit growth. However, tepid margins and slower treasury income gains could keep earnings in check.
 
It pegs the lender's net profit at ₹4,189 crore, down 6 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹4,458.3-crore profit reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q1FY25).
 
Sequentially, it would be a 17 per cent drop in profit from ₹5,047.7 crore.
 
Operationally, it sees net interest income (NII) falling by 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.8 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹10,820.2 crore.
 
Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPoP), too, is estimated to fall by 7 per cent Y-o-Y and 18.1 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹6,660.8 crore.
 

InCred Equities

Assuming a steeper drop in net profit, analysts at InCred expect Bank of Baroda to report a 16.3 per cent Y-o-Y and 26.1 per cent Q-o-Q decline in PAT at ₹3,700 crore.
 
Operating profit, meanwhile, is pegged at ₹6,700 crore, lower by 6.4 per cent over ₹7,1,61.3-crore PPoP reported in Q1FY25, and 17.6 per cent weaker than ₹8132.1-crore operating profit seen in Q4FY25.
 

JM Financial Institutional Equities

Analysts at JM Financial project Bank of Baroda Q1 net profit to fall 7.1 per cent Y-o-Y and 18 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹4,142 crore, NII to drop 4.1 per cent Y-o-Y and 0.9 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹11,122.1 crore, and PPoP to grow 5 per cent Y-o-Y but slip 7.5 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹7,522.9 crore.
 
Business-wise, JM Financial have factored in Bank of Baroda's domestic loans at ₹9,91,500 crore, up 11 per cent Y-o-Y, but down 0.8 per cent Q-o-Q.
 
Deposits, meanwhile, are seen rising 9.1 per cent Y-o-Y, but slipping 2.5 per cent Q-o-Q, to ₹14,35,600 crore.
 
Against this, JM Financial expects BoB's net interest margin (NIM) to stay flat sequentially at 2.9 per cent in Q1FY26. It, however, sees credit costs inching up to 0.7 per cent from 0.5 per cent Q-o-Q.
 
Further, while return on asset (RoA) is seen contracting to 0.9 per cent from 1.2 per cent in Q4FY25 and 1.1 per cent in Q1FY25, return on equity (RoE) is forecasted to slip to 12 per cent from 15.1 per cent in Q4FY25 and 15.3 per cent in Q1FY25.
 

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

In-line with other brokerages,analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect BoB’s NII to drop 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,790 crore.
 
They, however, see PPoP staying flat on a yearly basis, falling just 0.4 per cent to ₹7,130 crore. Net profit is also forecasted to drop 6.4 per cent on year to ₹4,170 crore.
 
It sees Bank of Baroda's Q1FY26 loan growth at 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12.17 trillion, and deposit growth at 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14.63 trillion.
 
Gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio is seen steady at 2.3 per cent in Q1, while NNPA ratio may improve marginally to 0.5 per cent from 0.6 per cent Q-o-Q.
 
"We expect cost ratios to remain under control, while margins may see a moderation in Q1FY26. We expect asset quality to improve, but business growth will be a key monitorable in the management commentary," it said. 
 

Topics :MarketsThe Smart InvestorBank of BarodaBank of Baroda resultsQ1 results

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

