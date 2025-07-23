Nifty Realty sheds 3% in firm market; Lodha, Brigade, Oberoi slide up to 7%

Real estate companies share price today

Shares of real estate companies were under pressure in an otherwise firm market on Wednesday, with the Nifty Realty index falling 3 per cent on the back of huge volumes recorded on Lodha Developers and Oberoi Realty counters. The disappointing June quarter earnings of Oberoi Realty dampened the investor sentiment.

Lodha Developers was down 7 per cent to ₹1,346.50, while Oberoi Realty shed 4 per cent at ₹1,755 levels. Besides these two stocks, Brigade Enterprises slipped 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day trade.

Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates Projects, Sobha, Anant Raj and DLF were down between 2 per cent and 3 per cent.

Check List of Q1 results today At 12:03 PM; Nifty Realty, the top loser among sectoral indices, was down 3 per cent, as compared to 0.35 per cent rise in Nifty 50. Thus far in the calendar year 2025, realty index has underperformed the market by falling 8 per cent, as against 5 per cent rally in the benchmark index. Huge volumes at Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties A combined 14.83 million equity shares representing 4 per cent of total equity of Oberoi Realty changed hands on the BSE (11.82 million shares) and NSE (3.01 million shares). According to media reports, existing investors of Oberoi Realty were likely to sell 3 per cent stake in the company via block deals.

Meanwhile, as many as 17.07 million shares representing 1.7 per cent of total equity of Lodha Developers changed hands on the NSE (15.42 million shares) and BSE (1.65 million shares). The name of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately. Oberoi Realty Q1 results For the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Oberoi Realty’s revenue declined 30 per cent/14 per cent year-on-year (YoY)/quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹990 crore, below analysts estimates. The company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of ₹52 crore, down 36 per cent/16 per cent YoY/QoQ, and its margin contracted 5.3 per cent YoY to 53 per cent. Profit after tax (PAT) declined 28 per cent/3 per cent YoY/QoQ to ₹421 crore, also below estimate.

While Oberoi's current valuation does not suggest significant near-term gains, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services foresee a strong 48 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in its presales over FY25-27. The key to a future rerating lies in the company's ability to reinvest the substantial cash flow derived from its completed and near-completion projects, the brokerage firm said in the result update with a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock. Analysts at YES Securities expect overall demand to remain steady for this fiscal and hence they believe Oberoi will achieve healthy response to their new launches. However, ramp-up in Thane market and trajectory of sustenance sales will be a key monitorable which has been growing at a soft pace.