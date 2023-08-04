Home / Markets / News / Bank of Baroda to report Q1FY24 results on Aug 5; here's what to expect

Bank of Baroda to report Q1FY24 results on Aug 5; here's what to expect

Bank of Baroda Q1FY24 results preview: Analysts expect growth in personal loan book to remain robust, taking the total loan book to Rs 9.61 trillion

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
Web Exclusive

4 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 10:00 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Bank of Baroda Q1FY24 results preview: State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) is set to report its June quarter (Q1) results for financial year 2023-24 (FY24) on Saturday, August 5.

Brokerages, however, remain divided on the quantum of net profit growth, on a year-on-year basis, as provisions and tax outgo may dent earnings.

During the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal (Q1FY23), BoB's net profit was Rs 2,168.1 crore, while it was Rs 4,775.3 crore in the March quarter of FY23.

Meanwhile, at the bourses, shares of the Mumbai-based lender have advanced 8 per cent so far this calendar year, as against 8.7 per cent gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

Here's what key brokerages expect from Bank of Baroda's Q1FY24 results:

Nomura
The Japan-based brokerage expects BoB to report a 110 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 4,540 crore in Q1FY24, on the back of 32 per cent yearly rise in net interest income (NII) at Rs 11,620 crore and 70 per cent jump in pre-provision profit at Rs 7,680 crore.

Sequentially, this would be a 5 per cent dip in PAT, 1 per cent growth in NII, and 5 per cent decline in PPoP.

It also expects net interest margin (NIM) to contract 3bps sequentially to 3.5 per cent.

Antique Stock Broking
This domestic brokerage expects PAT to soar 120 per cent YoY to Rs 4,780.1 crore, led by 33 per cent YoY rise in NII at Rs 11,743.9 crore.

NII was Rs 8,838.4 crore in Q1FY23, and Rs 11,524.9 crore in Q4FY23.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services
The brokerage expects BoB's earnings and business growth to remain healthy in the June quarter. It bakes-in net profit growth at 91 per cent YoY to Rs 4,140 crore, with 28 per cent YoY rise in NII at Rs 11,310 crore and 57 per cent YoY rise in operating profit at Rs 7,090 crore.

The brokerage projects growth in personal loan book to remain robust, taking the total loan book to Rs 9.61 trillion vs Rs 7.9 trillion at the end of June last year, and Rs 9.4 trillion at the end of March 2023 quarter. This would be a 20.2 per cent YoY growth.

Deposits, too, are seen rising 18 per cent to Rs 12.27 trillion as against Rs 10.32 trillion in Q1Y23. Sequentially, deposits stood at Rs 12.03 trillion.

It said it expects asset quality to improve further with credit cost anticipated to remain in control.

Prabhudas Lilladher
The brokerage sees earnings to be impacted due to higher operating expenditure (opex) and provisions, even as loan growth momentum would sustain at 2.5 per cent QoQ.

Thus, it projects PAT at Rs 4,239.9 crore, up 95.6 per cent YoY/down 11.2 per cent QoQ. It forecasts NII to dip around 2 per cent sequentially/up 28 per cent YoY to Rs 11,336.8 crore.

Net interest margins (NIM), it said, could fall by 12bps QoQ to 3.41 per cent, while asset quality could further improve as healthy recoveries' trend might sustain.

It pegs gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio at 3.53 per cent, down from 3.79 per cent in Q4FY23 and 6.26 per cent YoY.

That said, provisions may jump 6 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,500 crore, from Rs 1,420.7 crore set aside at the end of the March quarter. On a yearly basis, provisions may fall 11 per cent from Rs 1,684.8 crore.

Kotak Institutional Equities
This brokerage has the most cautious net profit estimate among brokerages. It expects PAT to tumble 24 per cent QoQ to Rs 3,619.4 crore on the back of a 32 per cent rise in provisions at Rs 1,875 crore.

It also expects NII to fall 2 per cent, and fee income to drop 36 per cent sequentially to Rs 11,305.8 crore and Rs 1,065.9 crore, respectively.

Thus, PPoP is seen falling 18 per cent QoQ to Rs 6,637.3 crore, and profit before tax 28.4 per cent to Rs 4,762.3 crore.

"We are building NIM to decline 10bps QoQ. We expect loan growth to be at 18 per cent YoY, leading to 30 per cent YoY NII growth," the brokerage said.

It added: We expect slippages at 1.7 per cent (Rs 4,100 crore) but unlike the previous quarter, we should see lower upgrade/recovery. We expect to hear commentary to be quite positive on asset quality as seen in recent quarters. Key discussion would be the sustainability of loan growth, deposit-related challenges, and NIM outlook in the near-term.

Also Read

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

IPL 2023 SRH vs RR preview: Runners-up Royals up against young Hyderabadis

IPL 2023 MI vs KKR preview: Mumbai eye second win, Kolkata aim for comeback

IPL 2023 GT vs RR preview: Revenge in Royals' mind as they face the Titans

IPL 2023 RCB vs CSK preview: It's Dhoni vs Virat as Chennai travel up north

Anup Engg at new high on strong business outlook; zooms 152% so far in CY23

Nazara Tech jumps 5% on strong Q1 results; stock up 20% so far in 2023

Jet Airways shares bolt 5% as DCGA renews its air operator certificate

ACC hits 5-month high; rallies 14% in 6 days on robust Q1 results

Over 75% pharma stocks eye breakout; most may see up to 15% upside

Topics :Q1 resultsMarketsBank of BarodaBank of Baroda resultsbank stocksPSU BanksBanking sector

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story