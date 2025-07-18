Bank and IT stocks drag Sensex, Nifty; worst weekly loss in six months

Domestic equities fell over half a per cent on Friday weighed down by declines in banking and IT stocks after they missed their earnings estimates.

The losses capped a third straight weekly loss for the benchmark indices, their longest weekly losing streak in six months.

The Sensex ended the session at 81,758, with a decline of 502 points, or 0.6 per cent, while the Nifty 50 index closed at 24,968, with a drop of 143 points or 0.6 per cent.

For the week, the Sensex declined 0.9 per cent and the Nifty by 0.7 per cent. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms declined by ₹2.5 trillion on Friday to ₹458.4 trillion. However, the total market capitalisation rose ₹1.7 trillion for the week thanks to the outperformance of the broader markets.