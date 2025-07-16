Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes linking gold, silver ETFs to spot prices on domestic exchange

Sebi proposes linking gold, silver ETFs to spot prices on domestic exchange

New Sebi proposal aims to bring consistency across AMCs by valuing gold and silver ETFs using domestic spot prices instead of LBMA-derived pricing with adjustments

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI
Sebi also plans to enhance transparency in the polling-based price discovery mechanism used by exchanges.
Abhijeet Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 7:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a new methodology for valuing physical gold and silver held by exchange traded funds (ETFs), aiming to bring uniformity across schemes.
 
The proposal suggests valuing gold and silver based on the spot prices determined by domestic exchanges, instead of the current practice of deriving valuations from London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) prices.
 
Currently, while the valuation process begins with LBMA pricing, it is ultimately adjusted to align with domestic spot prices.
 
According to Sebi, the variation in valuation arises due to the use of different domestic benchmarks and inconsistent frequency of pricing adjustments. 
 
“In the absence of any regulatory direction, AMCs use their discretion to apply premium/discount, resulting in differences in the valuation of gold/silver. For example, different asset management companies (AMCs) apply premium/discount at different frequencies—on a daily basis, alternate days, monthly, etc. This leads to differential valuation of gold/silver,” Sebi said in a consultation paper issued on Wednesday. The premium or discount reflects the difference between LBMA and domestic prices.
 
This variation in the valuation process, Sebi noted, contributes to performance differences across ETFs offered by different AMCs.
 
Sebi said that switching to domestic spot prices, as published by commodity exchanges, would eliminate the need for subjective adjustments. “This change may aid in doing away with subjective adjustment of the premium/discount, as these spot prices are polled from domestic participants and are reflective of the domestic demand and supply,” the regulator added.
 
Sebi also plans to enhance transparency in the polling-based price discovery mechanism used by exchanges. The regulator has proposed making it mandatory for exchanges to publish the polling mechanism, including policies for the fair conduct of polling.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI to raise ₹45,000 crore through equity, debt issuances in FY26

Premium

Sebi nears finalisation of penalty rationalisation framework for brokers

Sebi renews MCXCCL's recognition as clearing corporation for 3 years

Rupee drops amid firm dollar; ends 12 paise lower at 85.94/$

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex flat, Nifty at 25,212; PSBs outperform; India VIX down 2%

Topics :SEBIThe Smart InvestorSecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaGold PricesSilver Prices

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story