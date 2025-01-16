Barflex Polyfilms IPO allotment; check status, GMP, listing schedule

Barflex Polyfilms IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for shares of Barflex Polyfilms is expected to be finalised today, January 16, 2025, after the closure of its initial public offering (IPO) subscription window. The Rs 39.42 crore SME IPO, consisting of a fresh issue of 20,53,000 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 45,16,875 equity shares, was priced in a band of Rs 57–Rs 60 per share, with a minimum lot size of 2,000 shares. Investor interest was strong, with the IPO oversubscribed by an impressive 151 times.

How to check Barflex Polyfilms IPO allotment status?

Once the basis of allotment of Barflex Polyfilms IPO shares is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check the allotment status on the official websites of National Stock Exchange (NSE), and Maashitla Securities, which is also the registrar of the issue.

Investors can also follow these direct links to check the Barflex Polyfilms IPO allotment status:

Check Barflex Polyfilms IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Check Barflex Polyfilms IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securities: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Barflex Polyfilms IPO grey market premium (GMP)

Barflex Polyfilms' shares were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 15, which translates to a 25 percent premium over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 60. This positions the shares at Rs 75 apiece in the unlisted market. While the GMP trend signals a decent debut for the company on the NSE SME platform on January 20, 2025, it is worth noting that GMP trends in unregulated grey markets may not accurately predict listing performance. Consequently, actual results may differ from projections.

Barflex Polyfilms IPO objective

As outlined in the company’s Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), proceeds from the fresh issue will be allocated towards capital expenditure, including the purchase of additional plant and machinery, and general corporate purposes. The company will not receive funds from the OFS, as those proceeds will go to existing shareholders offloading their stakes.

About Barflex Polyfilms

Barflex Polyfilms is a key player in the manufacturing of COEX films, laminates, and labels, catering to sectors such as FMCG, pharmaceuticals, adhesives, and construction. Its product portfolio includes 3-layer and 5-layer poly films, laminates, vacuum pouches, and PVC shrink labels, with plans to expand into 7-layer films following its post-expansion strategy. The company serves a mix of leading domestic and sectoral brands, solidifying its position in the flexible packaging industry.