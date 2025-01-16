Laxmi Dental IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing price

Laxmi Dental IPO allotment status: The basis of the allotment of Laxmi Dental IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Thursday, January 16, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, receiving enthusiastic participation from investors, with an oversubscription of 114.42 times.

Once the allotment of Laxmi Dental IPO shares is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue.

Check Laxmi Dental IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Laxmi Dental IPO allotment status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Check Laxmi Dental IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Laxmi Dental IPO final subscription status

The Rs 698.06 crore public offering of Laxmi Dental, offered at a price band of Rs 407–428 with a lot size of 33 shares, received bids for 1,02,63,84,315 shares against the 89,70,371 shares offered, leading to an oversubscription of 114.42 times by the end of the subscription period, as per data available on the BSE.

Laxmi Dental IPO witnessed the highest demand from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who subscribed to 147.95 times the quota reserved for them. This was followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who bid for 110.38 times their allocated quota, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed to 76.24 times.

Laxmi Dental IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Laxmi Dental were trading at Rs 554, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 126 or 29.44 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 428, according to sources tracking grey market activities.

Laxmi Dental IPO listing price prediction

Shares of Laxmi Dental are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, January 20, 2025. If current grey market trends sustain, Laxmi Dental shares may list at around Rs 554, yielding a return of over 29% over the upper band of the issue price. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Laxmi Dental

Laxmi Dental is an integrated dental products company incorporated in July 2004. The company offers a range of dental products, including custom crowns and bridges, clear aligners, and pediatric dental products. Laxmi Dental operates a fully integrated model, handling the design, manufacturing, and distribution of dental products. The company has a significant presence in both domestic and international markets, exporting to over 90 countries.