Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 08:23 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Laxmi Dental IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing price

Laxmi Dental IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing price

Once the allotment of Laxmi Dental IPO shares is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue

ipo market listing share market

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 8:18 AM IST
Laxmi Dental IPO allotment status: The basis of the allotment of Laxmi Dental IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Thursday, January 16, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, receiving enthusiastic participation from investors, with an oversubscription of 114.42 times.
 
Once the allotment of Laxmi Dental IPO shares is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue.  Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the Laxmi Dental IPO allotment status directly:
 
Check Laxmi Dental IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
 
Check Laxmi Dental IPO allotment status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html
 
Check Laxmi Dental IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Also Read

A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex gains 224pts led by IT, Nifty ends at 23,213; Auto, FMCG shares fall

IPO

Stallion India IPO opens on January 16; check GMP, dates, other key details

IPO

Barflex Polyfilms IPO closes today; Subscription reaches 15x, GMP up 23%

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Laxmi Dental IPO closes today; check subscription status, GMP, listing date

IPO

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

 
Laxmi Dental IPO final subscription status
The Rs 698.06 crore public offering of Laxmi Dental, offered at a price band of Rs 407–428 with a lot size of 33 shares, received bids for 1,02,63,84,315 shares against the 89,70,371 shares offered, leading to an oversubscription of 114.42 times by the end of the subscription period, as per data available on the BSE.
 
Laxmi Dental IPO witnessed the highest demand from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who subscribed to 147.95 times the quota reserved for them. This was followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who bid for 110.38 times their allocated quota, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed to 76.24 times. 
Laxmi Dental IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
The unlisted shares of Laxmi Dental were trading at Rs 554, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 126 or 29.44 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 428, according to sources tracking grey market activities. 
Laxmi Dental IPO listing price prediction
Shares of Laxmi Dental are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, January 20, 2025. If current grey market trends sustain, Laxmi Dental shares may list at around Rs 554, yielding a return of over 29% over the upper band of the issue price. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.
 
About Laxmi Dental
Laxmi Dental is an integrated dental products company incorporated in July 2004. The company offers a range of dental products, including custom crowns and bridges, clear aligners, and pediatric dental products. Laxmi Dental operates a fully integrated model, handling the design, manufacturing, and distribution of dental products. The company has a significant presence in both domestic and international markets, exporting to over 90 countries.
 

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open for India markets; RIL, Infy Q3 nos eyed

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stocks to Watch Today, Jan 16: RIL, Axis Bk, Infy, Ceat, HDFC Life, Swiggy

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Market Today: GIFT Nifty; RIL, Infy, Axis Bk Q3; Laxmi Dental IPO allotment

share market stock market trading

How to trade Nifty Pharma, Metal indices today, Jan 16? Check levels here

employees

Infosys Q3 Preview: Profits may jump by 11%, revenues to rise by 6%

Topics : IPO GMP IPO allotment initial public offerings IPOs share market IPOs IPO listing time IPO REVIEW

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon