BCPL Railway Infrastructure at 5% upper circuit on Rs 71-cr order; details

The uptick in BCPL Railway Infrastructure shares came after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 71 crore.

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 1:24 PM IST
BCPL Railway Infrastructure locked in upper limit: Shares of BCPL Railway Infrastructure were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 99.05 per share on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. 

The company, via an exchange filing said, “BCPL Railway Infrastructure Limited is delighted to update its esteemed stakeholders that the company has received an order for execution of an upgradation of electric traction system project in Kharagpur-Bhadrak section of Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway under Rail Vikas Nigam Limited.”

The project, which falls under Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, involves the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of an upgraded electric traction system from 1 x 25 KV to 2 x 25 KV for Kharagpur(Excl)-Bhadrak (Excl) section of Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway. This enhancement aims to support a 3000 MT loading target, the company highlighted.

"We at BCPL Railway Infrastructure Limited are pleased to inform our stakeholders on our recent order intake for the upgrade of the Electric Traction System in Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway under Rail Vikas Nigam Limited to enable safe running of trains at an augmented speed of 160 km per hour. The value of this order is Rs 710.08 million (or Rs 71 crore) and we are quite optimistic about the pipeline of orders in the coming months, in the near future also,” Aparesh Nandi, chairman of BCPL Railway Infrastructure said.

The project needs to be executed over a period of 16 months, BCPL Railway Infrastructure said.

“We, at BCPL, have offered our unparalleled services contributing towards connecting the different parts of the country especially connecting the North East and rural parts of the country and are confident to continue serving the Indian Railway sector in future. We are quite optimistic about similar projects to come on PAN India basis. There is a constant flow of railway work including EPC orders, modification work, laying of new lines, addition of 3 and 4™ lines in the existing railway tracks, increase in the speed of existing railway lines and we are optimistic that there will be no paucity of work flow in the near future,” Nandi added.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Limited, formerly known as Bapi Construction Electrical Engineering Pvt. Ltd., specialises in railway infrastructure development. 

The company is involved in the design, drawing, supply, erection, and commissioning of 25KV, 50 Hz Single Phase Traction Overhead Equipment. With a robust track record spanning approximately 30 years, BCPL is a niche player in the railway electrification sector.

The company’s key clients include various Indian Railway zones, such as Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, South East Central Railway, Northern Railway, East Coast Railway, North Frontier Railway, East Central Railway, and South Western Railway. 

BCPL also serves prominent public and private sector entities, including RITES Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., Essel Mining Industries Ltd., Adhunik Group, Usha Martin Industries Ltd., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., Rungta Mines, Haldia Energy Limited, Electrosteel, TATA Steel Limited, and WEBEL. Additionally, BCPL works with the Defence sector, including Military Engineering Services and K-Ride.

At 1:20 PM, shares of BCPL Railway Infrastructure continued to remain locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 99.05 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 81,981.43 levels.

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

