Oil India, ONGC dip up to 6% as crude oil prices fall on demand concerns

Separately, the stock price of ONGC was down nearly 3 per cent to Rs 287.30. The company's stock has declined 17 per cent from its all-time high level of Rs 344.60 that it hit on August 1.
While upstream earnings are currently impacted, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) delaying its planned rise in production, analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher expect oil prices to rebound to $75-80 per barrel in the near term.
Analysts at the brokerage firm noted that net oil realisation should bounce back to around $75 per barrel. Additionally, Administered Pricing Mechanism (APM) price is set to rise in FY26E and gas produced from new wells would attract premium pricing, they added. These bode well for upstream players, the analysts said in their oil and gas sector update.
It maintained the ‘Buy’ rating on Oil India with a target price of Rs 786, based on 12x FY26 adjusted EPS, in addition to the value of investments.
Consequently, incremental gas produced by ONGC and Oil India will benefit from better realisations. Additionally, the APM ceiling price is set to be revised to $6.75/mmBtu from FY26. Thus, gas realisation looks to be rising for upstream companies, the brokerage firm stated.
However, given the KG basin’s gas eligibility for premium pricing and the recent proposal for new well production to get a 20 per cent premium to APM prices, analysts at ICICI Securities see net gas realisation averaging Rs 22.6 per scm over FY25–27E, above Rs 19.7 per scm seen in FY24.
The brokerage noted that these prices compare quite favourably with FY18–23’s average blended price of Rs 10.9/scm.
A sharp reversal in oil and gas price trends, slower-than-expected ramp up of production from KG basin and any unexpected regulatory setbacks are keys down risks for the target price, ICICI Securities further noted.