Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Govt proposes to give brokers more freedom to invest surplus cash

Govt proposes to give brokers more freedom to invest surplus cash

Amendment to SCRA to allow brokers venture into other businesses as long as client funds are protected

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty
The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) has released a consultation paper seeking feedback on the proposed amendment | File image
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government has proposed an amendment to the Securities Contracts Regulation Act (SCRA) to give brokers more flexibility in using their surplus cash.

Currently, Rule 8 of the SCRA prohibits brokers from engaging in any business other than securities or commodity derivatives. However, the term "other business" is not clearly defined, leading to confusion and restrictions on brokers' ability to make investments.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) has released a consultation paper seeking feedback on the proposed amendment.

The paper suggests allowing brokers to carry out reasonable investment and business activities while ensuring client funds are protected. The government believes that prohibiting brokers from making investments, including in group companies, may place unreasonable restrictions on their ability to use their retained earnings.

The proposed amendment clarifies that broker investments will not be considered "business" unless they involve client funds, client securities, or create financial liabilities. This change seeks to balance market integrity with commercial flexibility for brokers.

The consultation paper also seeks feedback on specific issues, such as whether investment of proprietary funds in excess of net worth in other companies, including group companies, should be treated as "business", and whether broking officials should be allowed to be on the board of other group companies.

More From This Section

IndiGo, CEAT: Which stocks are on analysts' radar as oil falls below $70?

As PSBs put Voda Idea loan on hold, will the stock drop below Rs 10?

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex climbs 100pts to 82k, Nifty at 25,100; FMCG, IT, Pharma, Health up

Jubilant Pharmova hits all time high on receiving 'VAI' tag for US facility

Countdown begins: Kross, Tolins Tyres IPOs end today; should you bid?


"The proposed amendment aims to strike a balance between maintaining market integrity and granting brokers commercial flexibility. By explicitly permitting investments that do not impact client funds or create liabilities, the amendment addresses concerns that the current rule imposes overly restrictive limitations on brokers' ability to make legitimate investments. Simultaneously, it reinforces the protection of client assets by ensuring that any high-risk or financially burdensome activities are subject to stringent regulation," said Anjali Malhotra, partner-regulatory at Nangia Andersen India.

The government has sought feedback until October 10 on the consultation paper. If implemented, the amendment could provide brokers with more flexibility to manage their investments and use their surplus cash more efficiently, while maintaining protections for client funds.



Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

End of an era: Zero-brokerage model on last legs with new fee rules

Premium

How home brokers are gaining internet celebrity as real estate influencers

Sebi-proposed F&O trading regulations to hit exchanges, brokers: Reports

Tech outage: Exchanges say business as usual, some brokers face issues

Zerodha confirms users may face connectivity issues with BSE F&O orders

Topics :Brokerssurplus cashInvestment

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story